Binder’s Moto3-to-MotoGP jump conditions “better” than Miller in 2015

One-time Moto3 race winner Binder – younger brother of MotoGP race winner Brad Binder - will make his MotoGP debut this weekend in the 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix.

The younger Binder brother is the first rider since Miller in 2015 to come straight from Moto3 and skip Moto2, with the South African jumping onto the 2021 Yamaha Fabio Quartararo won last year’s championship on.

When asked by Motorsport.com if he could learn anything from Miller’s experience of making the same step, Binder believes they are hard to compare as Miller rode an Open class RC213V-S in 2015.

“I think that things are a little bit different now to then,” said Binder. “I’m possibly in a better situation now, stepping up on a championship bike from last year.

“One thing I can say [is] it’s going to take a bit of time and I need to just remind myself that it’s a major step. I just need to take my time and make sure I don’t do anything silly to waste any time.

“Right now I’m just going to take this weekend as it comes. I’m so excited to get my first MotoGP weekend underway.”

Darryn Binder, RNF MotoGP Racing Photo by: MotoGP

Looking ahead to his first race weekend in MotoGP, Binder says the goal is simply to get to the end of it, so he can “have a starting point” to build on for future races.

“Coming into this weekend, I’m just approaching it with a very open mind,” he added. “I’m just taking it every session, learn as much as I can every session, see how things work.

“Obviously now this will be the first time doing FP3, then an FP4. I’m just going to try and take it as it comes, then in the race obviously the most important thing for me is I just want to start the race and finish the race, then I’ll have a [reference] point.

“I’ll be able to understand how things went during the race and then I’ll know this is my starting point. And then I’ll have an idea of where I need to work and what I need to work on, and just build on that.

“My main goal this weekend is just to go out in every practice and try and do my best. Then in the race try to see the end and have a starting point for the next GP.”