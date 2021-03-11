MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
16 Apr
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
29 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
13 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
27 May
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
03 Jun
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
17 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch GP
24 Jun
Next event in
104 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
08 Jul
Next event in
118 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
12 Aug
Next event in
153 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
26 Aug
Next event in
167 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
09 Sep
Next event in
181 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
16 Sep
Next event in
188 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
30 Sep
Next event in
202 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
07 Oct
Next event in
209 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
21 Oct
Next event in
223 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
28 Oct
Next event in
230 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
11 Nov
Next event in
244 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

By:

Brad Binder feels he is making every corner of the Losail circuit “way too round” on his new KTM MotoGP bike in Qatar testing, which is “killing time”.

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

The one-time MotoGP race winner has had a difficult pre-season so far, ending the first test 1.5 seconds off the pace in 16th following two crashes on the last day, and was 20th on the opening day of the second outing on Wednesday after another tumble.

Branding his Wednesday "a bit of a shocking day", Binder explained his problems are stemming from the front end of the RC16 but believes KTM has found a direction to work in on Thursday to improve this.

"I think the main thing I really need to work on is getting the bike stopped and picking it up as soon as possible to get the power down," he said.

"I feel like I'm making every corner way too round at the moment and it's just killing time because we're not using power of the bike.

"So that's the main the main thing we need to work on at the moment, and I'm looking to be a little bit more at the front.

"I feel at the moment I'm quite loaded on the front and any small thing that happens tends to end up in it washing.

"So, I know we have a good plan for tomorrow and I'm sure we'll improve it quite a lot."

Read Also:

Improvements to the front end was also something factory KTM teammate Miguel Oliveira was searching for after the first test.

After finishing Wednesday's running once again as top KTM runner 1.343s adrift in 12th, Oliveira believes he is "quite OK" on the front end – but concedes its harder for KTM riders to get Michelin's front tyre allocation in Qatar into the proper working range.

Along with Aprilia, KTM is the only manufacturer who has been able to build a new engine for 2021, though neither factory rider tested it last weekend.

Oliveira did try the new motor during Wednesday's running and was happy with how it felt – though wouldn't reveal much more about its performance.

"Yes, we did, and it was positive feeling immediately from the beginning," he said when asked by Motorsport.com if he tested the new KTM engine.

"I felt good on it, so I carried out most of the day on this new spec engine.

"The new engine spec was done because we have less engines because of the concession points we lost last season [for winning three races], so of course KTM needed to rethink a bit the strategy on mileage and actually building of the engine.

"So, was more of a test to see if there was any negatives and there weren't. So, I guess it was a pretty happy and smooth test."

 

shares
comments

Related video

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Previous article

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Brad Binder
Teams Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

4h
2
Formula 1

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

6h
3
MotoGP

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

3h
4
MotoGP

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

1h
5
Formula 1

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?

4h
Latest news
Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

1h
Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

3h
Quartararo “scared” of Yamaha’s overtaking potential in Qatar
MotoGP

Quartararo “scared” of Yamaha’s overtaking potential in Qatar

18h
Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests
MotoGP

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests

19h
Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

21h
Latest videos
Marc Marquez continues his recovery 04:31
MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021

Marc Marquez continues his recovery

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021? 09:49
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

Will there be another Rossi/Lorenzo-style rivalry at Yamaha in 2021?

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser 00:33
MotoGP
Feb 26, 2021

PETRONAS Sepang Racing Team 2021 Team Presentation Teaser

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle 01:37
MotoGP
Feb 23, 2021

1987 Austrian Bike GP: Fausto Gresini wins 4 man battle

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A 03:11
MotoGP
Feb 22, 2021

Repsol Honda Team - Pol Espargaró Q&A

More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test Qatar March testing
MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable Prime
MotoGP / Opinion

Why Ducati's latest rider divorce was inevitable

More from
Brad Binder
Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title
MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder “truly believes” KTM ready to fight for MotoGP title

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

KTM's Binder "surprised" to finish top MotoGP rookie in 2020
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM's Binder "surprised" to finish top MotoGP rookie in 2020

More from
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM won’t race with a ‘super engine’ in 2021
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM won’t race with a ‘super engine’ in 2021

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours
MotoGP / Breaking news

KTM and Tech 3 unveil 2021 MotoGP colours

The keys to KTM's meteoric rise in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP / Commentary

The keys to KTM's meteoric rise in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Aprilia’s pre-season progress in MotoGP in recent years has always ended up flattering to deceive. But concessions in the rules has allowed it to start 2021 with a new bike. The early signs are promising, and they need to be as 2021 - for numerous reasons - will be Aprilia’s most important season in MotoGP.

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2021
Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics Prime

Why Alex Marquez doesn't care about 'shutting up' MotoGP critics

Alex Marquez's form was one of MotoGP 2020's biggest surprises and, by firmly stepping out of his six-time world champion brother Marc's shadow, he proved a few people wrong. Not that he cares about this, as he tells Lewis Duncan

MotoGP
Feb 20, 2021
How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales Prime

How Yamaha's new MotoGP era can unchain Vinales

After the electrifying start to his Yamaha MotoGP career in 2017, Maverick Vinales has struggled for consistency. Many anticipate that the arrival of Fabio Quartararo could spell disaster, but the departure of Valentino Rossi could be just the impetus he needs.

MotoGP
Feb 16, 2021
Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge? Prime

Does KTM really need 'super engine' for MotoGP title challenge?

Fears from rival MotoGP manufacturers that KTM would build a 'super engine' for 2021 have ultimately come to nothing with the revealation that the RC16 hasn't been radically changed over the winter. But does it really need that to win the title?

MotoGP
Feb 13, 2021
How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory Prime

How Ducati's latest Aussie union can return it to MotoGP glory

Australians on Ducatis is an iconic partnership, the marque's last one yielding its sole MotoGP crown to date. But its latest Aussie union with the often underestimated Jack Miller can end this drought.

MotoGP
Feb 10, 2021
The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats Prime

The "balls out" battle between MotoGP's true greats

Senna vs Prost is regularly cited as motorsport's greatest rivalry. But it can easily be argued Rainey vs Schwantz can stake that claim. That rivalry was in full swing during the 1991 500cc season, remembered fondly by both stars 30 years on...

MotoGP
Jan 19, 2021
The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back Prime

The "warrior" MotoGP rookie KTM was right to back

The 2020 MotoGP campaign featured a standout pair of rookies, but one flew under the radar as he adjusted to a shock step-up armed with very little racing experience. However as his veteran team boss explains, the faith shown in him was not misplaced

MotoGP
Jan 18, 2021
Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within Prime

Why Suzuki's Brivio replacement must come from within

With its charismatic leader Davide Brivio leaving for Formula 1, the Suzuki MotoGP squad he turned into a world championship-winning force in 2020 has a major recruitment headache that it needs to resolve carefully.

MotoGP
Jan 9, 2021

Trending Today

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

F1 testing 2021: Schedule and who's driving in the Bahrain test

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Aston Martin has moved on from Mercedes clone controversy

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bond, ballet and hackers: Who won F1's launch season?

Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mazepin doubts he'll carry aggressive driving style into F1

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Ducati's Miller smashes Qatar lap record in MotoGP testing

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini
DTM DTM / Breaking news

DTM made failed bid for Hulkenberg to race Lamborghini

Latest news

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "killing time" in corners on 2021 KTM MotoGP bike

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi "felt like a real rider" again in Qatar MotoGP test

Quartararo “scared” of Yamaha’s overtaking potential in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Quartararo “scared” of Yamaha’s overtaking potential in Qatar

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller thinks Honda’s Pol Espargaro is “standout” rider in tests

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.