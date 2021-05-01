Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

By:

KTM’s Brad Binder had to use a pre-heated rear tyre for his sole Q2 run in MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix qualifying, which he says felt “like a rock”.

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

Many riders were critical of having to use pre-heated tyres during the Doha GP round, with a number of runners getting caught out in crucial moments with the lack of grip from these options.

Pre-heated tyres are unused tyres from an allocation for a grand prix weekend that have been returned to Michelin to be allocated at a later date, with that tyre ultimately going through separate heat cycles.

Michelin claims its findings show no difference in performance between ‘normal’ new tyres and pre-heated ones – but this is at odds with the general feedback from riders.

Having come through Q1 at Jerez, Binder was only left with one new soft tyre for his Q2 attack, with this option a pre-heated one which left him with a lack of grip and only able to qualify 11th and 0.712 seconds off pole.

“I mean, Q1 was ok,” Binder said of his Saturday.

“It was a little bit difficult to do a lap in the end, but Q2… we had one tyre left and so I had to sit in the box and wait.

“So, we put in a used front and a new rear and the new rear we had was a pre-heated tyre.

“So, it was like riding around with a rock in the back and it was just spinning like hell and not going anywhere.”

Read Also:

Binder was lucky to walk away from a nasty-looking crash in the FP3 session unscathed when he was flicked from his KTM at the Sito Pons right-hander after running off track.

The KTM rider says he was trying a different line on the way into the corner and missed his braking marker “by a mile”, which forced him off track and into the crash.

“FP3 I made a big mistake,” he explained.

“I tried to change up my line a little bit and when I did that my braking marker, I missed it by a mile.

“And if you go off track there where I did you’ll hit the wall because I was going straight for it.

“I just tried to hang on the angle for as long as I could and planned on picking it up as soon as I touched the gravel.

“But I just didn’t pick it up in time because obviously you are hanging off right trying to see and I didn’t see I was that close to the grass.

“I had quite a big crash there, but luckily all is good. A bit sore, but nothing too serious.”

shares
comments

Related video

Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas

Previous article

Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Brad Binder
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

1h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

3h
3
Formula 1

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams

7h
4
Formula 1

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches

2h
5
IndyCar

Rain delays force IndyCar to set Texas grid by points

1h
Latest news
Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

1h
Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas
MotoGP

Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas

2h
Morbidelli: Late MotoGP Q1 demotion almost “a safety issue”
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Late MotoGP Q1 demotion almost “a safety issue”

2h
Marquez had brief memory issue after Jerez MotoGP crash
MotoGP

Marquez had brief memory issue after Jerez MotoGP crash

3h
Suzuki “far from solving” MotoGP qualifying issues, says Mir
Video Inside
MotoGP

Suzuki “far from solving” MotoGP qualifying issues, says Mir

4h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
5h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to hospital after FP3 crash 00:36
MotoGP
7h

MotoGP: Marc Marquez to hospital after FP3 crash

MotoGP: Espargaro 00:35
MotoGP
7h

MotoGP: Espargaro "shocked" by Aprilia’s Jerez pace

MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest in FP2 00:47
MotoGP
Apr 30, 2021

MotoGP: Bagnaia fastest in FP2

MotoGP: Binder tops FP1 00:41
MotoGP
Apr 30, 2021

MotoGP: Binder tops FP1

More from
Lewis Duncan
Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas Spanish GP
MotoGP

Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas

Morbidelli: Late MotoGP Q1 demotion almost “a safety issue” Spanish GP
MotoGP

Morbidelli: Late MotoGP Q1 demotion almost “a safety issue”

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm Prime
Moto3

The "old-school" Moto3 rookie taking MotoGP by storm

More from
Brad Binder
Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1 Spanish GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP: Binder leads Espargaro, Marquez in FP1

KTM “not in a terrible place” despite struggles - Binder
MotoGP

KTM “not in a terrible place” despite struggles - Binder

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Binder was destined to lead KTM in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021
How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge Prime

How Yamaha's rookie-spec MotoGP star is taking charge

Fabio Quartararo is on a roll in 2021 after storming to victory at a venue five months earlier served up one of his worst races. Contrasting Portuguese GPs for Yamaha's factory duo make it hard to understand just how good its 2021 MotoGP bike is, but the Portimao weekend did at least expose one key improvement compared to 2020

MotoGP
Apr 19, 2021
The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return Prime

The hurdles Marquez faces next in his Portugal MotoGP return

Even by Marc Marquez’s own high standards, his MotoGP comeback on Friday at the Portuguese Grand Prix will be considered a success even if he didn’t top the times. But having shown competitive pace on his first day back, both Marquez and his rivals know plenty more challenges are to come...

MotoGP
Apr 16, 2021
Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return? Prime

Where does Espargaro sit ahead of Marquez's return?

Pol Espargaro’s first results as a Honda MotoGP rider may not appear special. But dig a little deeper and a clearer picture of his performance emerges. And, as Lewis Duncan writes, it’s cause for celebration at Honda with the return of Marc Marquez set to provide Espargaro with the reference he has been missing so far this year

MotoGP
Apr 12, 2021
The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons Prime

The "pit bull" MotoGP rookie already drawing legendary comparisons

MotoGP’s 2021 rookie crop is one of the strongest in recent years, but one is already standing out. Jorge Martin’s Doha GP heroics have courted many to compare him to numerous MotoGP legends. Autosport spoke to Pramac boss Francesco Guidotti to find out why MotoGP’s latest Spanish star is already making such an impact

MotoGP
Apr 9, 2021
Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash Prime

Why MotoGP's stewards must revisit Miller and Mir's Losail clash

Despite Suzuki’s decision not to appeal against Race Direction’s refusal to penalise Jack Miller following the incident with Joan Mir in Losail, something must be done to avoid a repeat of such an incident, which could have easily ended in tragedy

MotoGP
Apr 6, 2021
Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP Prime

Why MotoGP’s top gun looks more dangerous at the Doha GP

Lightning hasn't struck twice for Maverick Vinales since 2017 and his wayward form of recent years makes predicting how he'll fare each MotoGP race weekend tricky. But fresh from his Qatar GP win, Vinales looks like an even more dangerous prospect for the Doha GP following an intriguing Friday practice.

MotoGP
Apr 3, 2021
Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue Prime

Why MotoGP’s new Amazon Prime series is long overdue

OPINION: MotoGP is getting its own version of Drive to Survive on Amazon Prime at some point in the near future. It was news welcomed by the grid’s leading riders. And following the impact DTS has had on Formula 1, MotoGP desperately needs the same boost.

MotoGP
Mar 31, 2021

Trending Today

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren denies Norris held up Verstappen on purpose in Q3

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Bottas takes F1 pole in Portugal

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches
Formula 1 Formula 1

Three teams against sporting penalties for budget cap breaches

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams
Formula 1 Formula 1

FIA rubber stamps sprint race crash damage deal with teams

Rain delays force IndyCar to set Texas grid by points
IndyCar IndyCar

Rain delays force IndyCar to set Texas grid by points

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo asks FIA to review Raikkonen's Imola penalty

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Portuguese GP: Bottas denies Hamilton pole by 0.007s

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen thought he could replicate deleted laptime

Latest news

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Binder: Tyres felt like "a rock" in Jerez MotoGP qualifying

Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas
MotoGP MotoGP

Leading MotoGP riders critical of Jerez run-off areas

Morbidelli: Late MotoGP Q1 demotion almost “a safety issue”
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: Late MotoGP Q1 demotion almost “a safety issue”

Marquez had brief memory issue after Jerez MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez had brief memory issue after Jerez MotoGP crash

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.