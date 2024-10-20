All Series

MotoGP Australian GP

Bezzecchi hit with Australian GP long lap penalty for Vinales crash

There was good news and bad news for Marco Bezzecchi on Sunday morning in Australia

Richard Asher
Upd:
Marco Bezzecchi has been declared fit to race in the Australian Grand Prix, but also issued with a long lap penalty following his high-speed MotoGP crash with Maverick Vinales in Saturday’s sprint.

The VR46 Ducati rider was taken to hospital for additional checks following the late-race incident at Doohan, for which Vinales laid the blame squarely at the Italian’s door.

The 25-year-old was declared fit to continue with his weekend on Sunday morning, but will have to serve a long lap penalty for his part in the crash.

Bezzecchi will start the race in fourth position on the grid. He made a strong getaway on Saturday and was running second early on, before dropping back on the medium rear tyre.

He had just lost fifth place to Vinales when the accident happened. Bezzecchi misjudged the slipstream effect after being overtaken and slammed into the back of the Aprilia.

Bezzecchi lay motionless in the gravel for a short while but was conscious when taken away on a stretcher.

Vinales did not suffer any major injury in the crash, despite not being able to feel his hand in the initial aftermath.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Another rider set to serve a long lap penalty on Sunday is Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez. This follows the Spaniard taking out countryman Joan Mir (Honda) at the Japanese Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) has also incurred the wrath of the stewards in Australia. He will start the race last after earning a three-place grid penalty for failing to respond to a black flag with orange disc during FP2.

Riders are expected to leave the track immediately when this flag is shown, but Nakagami continued to circulate.

Meanwhile, Tech3 GasGas rider Pedro Acosta will not take part in Sunday's race after being declared unfit due to a shoulder injury he picked up in the sprint. He was due to line up 15th on the grid.

