Bezzecchi ‘burnt my ass to save my arms’ in MotoGP practice crash days after surgery
VR46 Ducati rider Marco Bezzecchi says he “burnt my ass to try not to hit my arms” in a crash in MotoGP Indonesian GP practice just days after his collarbone surgery.
Bezzecchi, third in the championship, fractured his right collarbone in a crash while training at Valentino Rossi’s ranch last Saturday.
The Italian underwent surgery on Sunday to have plates fitted to the collarbone and was cleared to race this weekend in Indonesia having only made it to Mandalika on Friday morning ahead of FP1.
In the first session, Bezzecchi suffered a crash but was able to walk away from it unscathed just five days on from his collarbone operation, before going on to finish second practice third-fastest.
“[Was I] scared, no,” Bezzecchi said of his FP1 tumble.
“But as soon as I was sliding I burnt my ass to try to not hit my arms.
“Fortunately, I went onto the gravel and it was ok, but it was a little bit after the crash when I was sliding.”
Bezzecchi added that the pain he is in with his right arm, which he admitted was less than anticipated, is “worse” than what he experienced at Misano last month after injuring his hand in a Turn 1 pile-up in Barcelona.
While hoping not to have to take any strong painkillers this weekend, Bezzecchi also joked: “if I go well, for sure champagne is a very good painkiller."
Marco Bezzecchi, VR46 Racing Team
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
The three-time grand prix winner had ruled himself out of competing in Indonesia this weekend having “felt sh*t” after his operation.
But having felt better on Tuesday, he ultimately decided to fly to Indonesia on Wednesday following another check with his doctors – arriving on the island of Lombok where the Mandalika track is based on Friday morning.
“To be honest, on Monday when I went back home Monday morning after the surgery, I felt very sh*t,” he explained.
“So, the first thought was to skip this race and go directly to Phillip Island. But on Monday I went to the gym to work with Carlo [Casabianca] and all my crew.
“Then on Tuesday when I woke up at home I felt incredibly better.
“I said ‘wow, this is strange’. But I was looking better, feeling better, moving the arm more and having more power with less pain.
“So, I said ‘I wanted to try today in the gym and let’s see. Tonight, I will decide’.
“Of course, I wanted to try. Not everyone agreed, but in the end, I tried to convince everyone – especially my mum.
“But after Wednesday morning I made a last check with the doctor and I said ‘Ok, I start’. I took the plane and I arrived this morning.”
Bezzecchi added that Rossi also wasn’t sure of his plan to ride, but he understood because “he is a racer”.
“At the beginning he was a bit more conservative than me,” Bezzecchi said of Rossi’s reaction to his plans.
“But when I told him I felt good and I can try, he agreed with me. But he’s a rider, he understands.”
MotoGP Indonesian GP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
Bagnaia “not scared” of facing Q1 battle in MotoGP Indonesia qualifying
Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’
Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’ Bezzecchi’s Motegi MotoGP Turn 1 clash stopped Bagnaia ‘flight’
Bezzecchi thinks “real” MotoGP title fight in 2023 doesn’t involve him
Bezzecchi thinks “real” MotoGP title fight in 2023 doesn’t involve him Bezzecchi thinks “real” MotoGP title fight in 2023 doesn’t involve him
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low VR46 “open” to snaring top MotoGP rider as Academy reserves run low
VR46 Ducati team completes 2024 MotoGP line-up
VR46 Ducati team completes 2024 MotoGP line-up VR46 Ducati team completes 2024 MotoGP line-up
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption
Latest news
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole Petit Le Mans IMSA: Keating’s LMP2 quickest as WTR Acura grabs GTP pole
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round Buescher says RFK "very capable of making it" to final round
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season Inter Europol Competition partner with PR1/Mathiasen for '24 IMSA season
Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul
Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul Loubet part ways with WRC co-driver Gilsoul
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.