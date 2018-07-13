Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Bautista, Quartararo vying for second SIC Yamaha ride

shares
comments
Bautista, Quartararo vying for second SIC Yamaha ride
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 13, 2018, 7:40 AM

Alvaro Bautista and Fabio Quartararo are the two contenders to take the SIC Yamaha MotoGP ride that had been earmarked for Dani Pedrosa, says Jorge 'Aspar' Martinez.

Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Fabio Quartararo, Speed Up Racing
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Fabio Quartararo, Speed Up Racing
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Franco Morbidelli, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS
Franco Morbidelli, Estrella Galicia 0,0 Marc VDS

Honda rider Pedrosa announced his retirement from grand prix motorcycle racing on Thursday, opening up a desirable seat on a factory-backed satellite Yamaha M1 for the 2019 season.

While Valentino Rossi protege Franco Morbidelli is widely expected to occupy one of the new SIC squad's two bikes, numerous riders have been mentioned as possible contenders for the second ride.

However, speaking to Spanish TV channel Movistar, Martinez said the choice would be between MotoGP veteran Bautista - whose Nieto Ducati team is in effect being replaced by SIC next year - and Moto2 rider Quartararo, who recently secured his first grand prix win in Barcelona.

"There are two options right now that are being considered, Alvaro and Quartararo," said Martinez, who will stay on as sporting advisor at the new SIC set-up. "Let's see how it ends. 

"There is one young rider with little experience, and another one with a lot of experience who has been with all the manufacturers. For me it's clear, but we have to see what the final decision is.

"Alvaro would deserve another year with a good team like this one, but it's not up to me to make the decision.

"Quartararo is a rider with an unrefined talent. He has had some inconsistent seasons and now he has done two great races [he finished second at Assen after his Barcelona win], but let's see.

"Morbidelli's situation is pretty clear but it's not done. From here to Brno everything will be resolved."

Speaking to media at the Sachsenring on Thursday, Morbidelli admitted the delay to getting his future confirmed related to his existing contract with his current Marc VDS Honda team.

The Belgian squad's place on the MotoGP grid next year is in doubt, with a reduction to 22 bikes a strong possibility for the 2019 campaign.

"We are trying to understand the situation with my actual team [Marc VDS]," said Morbidelli. "From my part, nothing is 100 percent sure, we are working and trying to understand some things."

Next MotoGP article
Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone leads Marquez in FP1

Previous article

Sachsenring MotoGP: Iannone leads Marquez in FP1

Next article

Will any MotoGP rider ever emulate John Surtees?

Will any MotoGP rider ever emulate John Surtees?

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Alvaro Bautista , Fabio Quartararo
Teams Drive M7 SIC Racing Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.