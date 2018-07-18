Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
MotoGP / German GP / Breaking news

Bautista: I can’t do more to prove I belong in MotoGP

shares
comments
Bautista: I can’t do more to prove I belong in MotoGP
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Jul 18, 2018, 9:39 AM

Alvaro Bautista says he doesn’t know what more he has to do to prove he deserves to stay in MotoGP amid growing signs he is set to exit the championship.

Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team
Alvaro Bautista, Angel Nieto Team

Nieto Ducati rider Bautista scored his best result since last year’s Mugello race at the Sachsenring last weekend, beating works Ducati pair Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso to finish fifth.

It comes amid a time of uncertainty for Bautista, whose Nieto team is in effect being replaced by the new SIC Yamaha satellite operation for 2019.

The Spaniard was one of two main contenders for the second available seat at the Malaysian-owned squad, along with Moto2 race winner Fabio Quartararo.

But it appears the French youngster is now the more likely candidate to land the seat that had been offered to Dani Pedrosa, and be named as Franco Morbidelli's teammate.

There is one more ride available on the 2019 grid at the Avintia Ducati squad, with Xavier Simeon's place there in danger, but the well-financed Karel Abraham is best-placed to seal that ride.

“I don’t think it will work,” said Bautista, who has been linked to a World Superbike move should he not remain in MotoGP. 

“The decision is not mine and I don’t know what more I can do. Win a race?

“I don’t have to prove anything. I work the same as always, not because I’m in danger of being left without a ride. It doesn’t depend on me, it doesn’t make me angry."

Jerez turnaround

Bautista’s fifth place finish in Germany marks his fifth top-10 finish in the last six races, after a dismal opening three rounds of the 2018 campaign that yielded only four points.

The 33-year-old explained that it took him until May’s Jerez race to get comfortable on his year-old Ducati after missing both the Valencia and Jerez tests last year after crashing at the former venue.

“I missed the Valencia test and the Jerez test, we started in Sepang so we were late [starting testing],” recalled Bautista. “We were stuck with the settings Ducati gave us.

“In the first three races I struggled a lot but in Jerez we changed the bike [totally] and everything worked. It seems like another rider racing for me, it’s incredible.

“I start to feel much better with the bike, the bike starts to go in the same direction as me. [I'm gaining] more confidence race by race and in the end we are arriving at the top.”

Next MotoGP article
Rossi: Acceleration demands making Yamaha staff "run away"

Previous article

Rossi: Acceleration demands making Yamaha staff "run away"

Next article

Miller blames first-lap drama on qualifying dip

Miller blames first-lap drama on qualifying dip

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event German GP
Location Sachsenring
Drivers Alvaro Bautista
Teams Angel Nieto Team
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
WAYNE Official Trailer 01:56
MotoGP

WAYNE Official Trailer

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP 02:26
MotoGP

Sights & Sounds: 1988 German Motorcycle GP

News in depth
Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt
MotoGP

Honda unsure how long Lorenzo will take to adapt

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts
MotoGP

Petrucci trying to copy Lorenzo's lightning race starts

Nakagami
MotoGP

Nakagami "not happy" with rookie season so far

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.