All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
MotoGP Portugal GP

Bastianini’s MotoGP podium return in Portugal “beautiful”

Enea Bastianini says his return to the MotoGP podium at the Portuguese Grand Prix was “beautiful” but fighting for the win was “impossible” against a “too dangerous” Jorge Martin.

Lewis Duncan
Lewis Duncan
Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Enea Bastianini, Ducati Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The factory Ducati rider scored a first pole since the 2022 Austrian GP last weekend at the Algarve International Circuit, though he couldn’t convert this in the sprint after accidentally disengaging his front start device left him in sixth.

Bastianini proved much more competitive in the grand prix and took the chequered flag in second after Aprilia’s Maverick Vinales crashed out due to a gearbox issue.

Marking his first podium since winning last year’s Malaysian GP, Bastianini said: "It has been very beautiful to be back on the podium today, especially after the disaster yesterday because I committed a big mistake at the start.

“But today has been different.

“The start of Jorge was very, very beautiful and [he] remained in the lead of the race for all the race.

“I tried to close the gap with Maverick but it was impossible because he was really perfect. I’m happy.”

Watch: MotoGP: Jorge Martin masters Portimao | 2024 #PortugueseGP

Bastianini set the fastest lap of the race on lap 21 of 25 while running in third and says he thought he could still win the grand prix.

But losing too much time behind Vinales meant that it was ultimately “impossible”, while he also conceded that Pramac’s Martin was "perfect”. 

“Yeah, a little bit because I know Jorge was on top and I was behind Maverick,” Bastianini replied when asked if he felt he could still win in the closing stages.

“But it was difficult for me to think about the victory today.

“My target was try to fight with Maverick in the last lap and the victory for today was, I think, impossible.

“Only if I was in second place probably it could have been a little bit of a different race. But I think Jorge was perfect for all the race and was too dangerous.”

Bastianini’s podium return has moved him up to third in the standings, 21 points adrift of Martin and two clear of factory team-mate Francesco Bagnaia after his controversial tangle with Marc Marquez.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”
Next article The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Lewis Duncan
More from
Lewis Duncan
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

MotoGP
Portugal GP
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Martin: Portugal MotoGP win “amazing” at a track “where I almost lost everything”
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
The hockey expansion rule that could benefit Andretti's F1 bid
Enea Bastianini
More from
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini tops FP2, Marquez has first Ducati crash

MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini tops FP2, Marquez has first Ducati crash

MotoGP
Portugal GP
MotoGP Portuguese GP: Bastianini tops FP2, Marquez has first Ducati crash
Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini

MotoGP
Too early to say MotoGP 2024 will be "Ducati-only championship" - Bastianini
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Aragon GP
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Ducati Team
More from
Ducati Team
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error

MotoGP
Portugal GP
Bagnaia “f****d up” by not considering fuel load in Portugal MotoGP sprint error
Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence

Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence

MotoGP
Qatar GP
Bagnaia: New Ducati MotoGP deal “important” to focus on 2024 title defence
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Japanese GP
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes

Latest news

Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final

Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final

Indy IndyCar
Thermal
Lundqvist gains “great experience” as lone rookie in Thermal final
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"

Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Circuit of the Americas
Bowman: It "sucks to come up a couple short again"
Upgraded Peugeot 9X8 WEC hypercar has "even more potential than expected"

Upgraded Peugeot 9X8 WEC hypercar has "even more potential than expected"

WEC WEC
Peugeot 9X8 unveil
Upgraded Peugeot 9X8 WEC hypercar has "even more potential than expected"
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

MGP MotoGP
Portugal GP
The MotoGP civil war threat Ducati must now delicately manage

Prime

Discover prime content
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Lewis Duncan
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By Oriol Puigdemont
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
By German Garcia Casanova
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global