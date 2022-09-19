Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy Next / Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle

Aragon Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini says being an outside bet for the 2022 MotoGP title at 48 points from the championship lead is “not a pressure”.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle
Listen to this article

The Gresini rider beat future factory Ducati teammate Francesco Bagnaia by 0.042 seconds in a thrilling Aragon GP on Sunday.

His fourth win of the season netted Ducati its third-successive constructors’ championship, but also put the Italian into an outside title challenger position after a crash for points leader Fabio Quartararo meant Bastianini’s deficit was reduced to 48 with five races to run.

But Bastianini thinks this gap is “too much” for him to close in the remaining races, and is instead simply focused on ensuring he is fighting at the front in every grand prix now.,

“The team told me Quartararo crashed after the race. During the race I didn’t know this,” Bastianini said when asked if he considered himself a title challenger now.

“48 points for me is too much to close this gap, but I want to continue in this direction to be competitive in the last part of the championship.

“I want to take it race-by-race. I have a good set-up for my future, and I think this is positive.

“The championship is important and now I’m closer to Fabio, to Pecco, to Aleix [Espargaro].

“But this for me is not a pressure for the moment because I have to recover a lot of points and what I say is I have to see this race by race what happens.

“The most important thing for me is to start on the top like in the last three races, the first row or second row, because if you are behind it’s difficult to do a good job in the race.

“And my target for the moment is the races, not the championship.”

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Enea Bastianini, Gresini Racing

Photo by: Dorna

Bastianini made his decisive move on Bagnaia for the lead of the race on the last lap at Turn 7.

Having been close to several moves in the laps building up to his overtake, Bastianini admitted he only knew his Turn 7 pass was on two corners before.

“I didn’t think about which corner to try to do this overtake,” Bastianini added.

“But when I saw Pecco really close at Turn 5, I thought ‘Ok, now it’s the time to try the overtake’. And at Turn 7 I was really strong in this race.”

shares
comments

Related video

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy
Previous article

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy
Next article

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Aragon GP Prime
MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos Aragon GP
MotoGP

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy Aragon GP
MotoGP

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy

Enea Bastianini More from
Enea Bastianini
Aragon MotoGP: Bastianini wins, Quartararo retires after Marquez clash Aragon GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bastianini wins, Quartararo retires after Marquez clash

Misano MotoGP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice San Marino GP
MotoGP

Misano MotoGP: Bastianini heads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in second practice

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime
MotoGP

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

Latest news

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow questioned Aragon MotoGP return after first-lap chaos

RNF Yamaha stand-in Cal Crutchlow admits he thought "why have I come back?" after navigating his way through the first lap chaos at the MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix.

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle
MotoGP MotoGP

Bastianini ‘not pressured’ by outsider status in 2022 MotoGP title battle

Aragon Grand Prix winner Enea Bastianini says being an outside bet for the 2022 MotoGP title at 48 points from the championship lead is “not a pressure”.

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Quartararo’s Aragon MotoGP crash didn’t change my strategy

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo’s exit from the Aragon Grand Prix didn’t change his strategy despite the “huge opportunity” it offered for his title hopes.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title Prime

The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title

Ducati has littered the grid with eight strong motorcycles that has ensured it has had at least one rider stand on the podium at every grand prix in 2022. The drama of the Aragon Grand Prix has thrust Francesco Bagnaia well and truly into title contention with five races to go, and Ducati must now consider utilising a unique strength it has so far been reticent to embrace

MotoGP
12 h
How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects Prime

How KTM failed one of its brightest MotoGP prospects

Reigning Moto2 champion Remy Gardner’s career has been derailed by KTM’s decision not to retain him at Tech3 for 2023. Amid difficult circumstances, Gardner hasn’t shamed himself. But KTM’s apparent reasoning for dropping him raises questions about its handling of its young riders and the unrealistic expectations placed on them

MotoGP
Sep 6, 2022
Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP Prime

Why it won't just be Marquez's speed that saves Honda in MotoGP

OPINION: Honda is in the midst of a second winless season in the space of three years. The absence of the injured Marc Marquez has been a major contributing factor, but HRC’s inability to alter its own approach has seen it slide down the order. Marquez returned to the MotoGP paddock in Austria and provided a rallying cry Honda needed to hear.

MotoGP
Aug 22, 2022
The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him Prime

The signs Quartararo’s 2022 MotoGP title is slipping away from him

Prior to the summer break, the 2022 MotoGP title looked like it was Fabio Quartararo’s to lose. But a crash at Assen and the consequential penalty he had to serve last weekend at Silverstone stopped him from capitalising on a main rival’s injury woes, while a resurgence from another, plus the rise of a former teammate, look set to conspire against the Yamaha rider.

MotoGP
Aug 8, 2022
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.