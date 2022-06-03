Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / MotoGP champion Marquez’s “complex” arm surgery deemed a success Next / Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
MotoGP / Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Suzuki's Rins leads Vinales in FP1

Suzuki’s Alex Rins opened up the Catalan Grand Prix fastest of all in the first MotoGP practice session of the weekend in Barcelona.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Barcelona MotoGP: Suzuki's Rins leads Vinales in FP1
Listen to this article

MotoGP's return to Spain for its second of four races in the country began under perfect conditions, with home favourite Aleix Espargaro setting the early pace on his Aprilia with a 1m41.734s.

The Spaniard comes into the ninth round of the campaign in Barcelona just eight points off the championship lead after becoming just the third rider on the current grid to score four consecutive podiums in a season last time out at Mugello.

Joan Mir on the Suzuki would quickly depose Espargaro with a 1m41.215s, which he bettered on his following tour to a 1m40.907s as the 2020 world champion looks to end Suzuki’s points drought since it made its shock decision to quit MotoGP at the end of 2022.

Espargaro returned to the top of the pile with a 1m40.745s with just over 10 minutes of the 45-minute session gone.

But once again the Aprilia rider’s stint at the head of the field was short-lived, as Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli shot to the top of the order with a 1m40.695s.

The three-time MotoGP race winner’s lap would stand as the benchmark until the final six minutes, as Rins on the second factory Suzuki headed out on fresh medium rubber to end the session.

His first lap on new tyres was a 1m40.631s, before he found a big improvement on his next lap with a 1m40.101s.

As the chequered flag came out, Rins’ time would go unchallenged, leaving him to top the session by 0.195 seconds.

Maverick Vinales joined Rins in fitting fresh medium rubber for a late time attack and jumped up to second with a 1m40.296s, with Morbidelli rounding out the top three.

Aleix Espargaro was fourth in the end after his early stint at the top of the timesheets, with his Honda-mounted brother Pol Espargaro finishing fifth as his absent teammate Marc Marquez underwent successful surgery on his right arm in America on Thursday.

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami was sixth on his RC213V, which has a new chassis and swingarm Marquez had been using previously.

Teammate Alex Marquez was seventh ahead of 2021 Barcelona race winner Miguel Oliveira on the factory KTM, Mir and Gresini’s Enea Bastianini, who was the only Ducati rider inside the top 10 in FP1.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo – who announced a new two-year deal with Yamaha on Thursday - put almost race distance on his tyres in FP1 and was 13th at the end of the session on his M1 behind Tech 3 rookie Raul Fernandez and Pramac’s Johann Zarco.

Mugello race winner Francesco Bagnaia also didn’t switch tyres at the end of FP1 and shadowed Quartararo in 14th ahead of KTM’s Brad Binder, while Jack Miller was 18th on the sister factory team Ducati.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin was the only crasher in FP1, the Spaniard – who will have surgery on a nerve issue in his right hand on Monday – taking a tumble late on at Turn 2.

He was 20th, with Marquez’s Honda replacement Stefan Bradl 23rd at the end of FP1.

FP2 for the 2022 MotoGP Catalan GP will get underway at 2:10pm local time.

Barcelona MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'40.101  
2 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'40.296 0.195
3 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'40.695 0.594
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'40.708 0.607
5 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'40.733 0.632
6 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'40.868 0.767
7 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'40.872 0.771
8 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'40.901 0.800
9 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'40.907 0.806
10 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'41.031 0.930
11 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'41.049 0.948
12 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'41.083 0.982
13 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'40.938 0.837
14 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'41.105 1.004
15 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'41.157 1.056
16 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'41.214 1.113
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'41.243 1.142
18 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'41.280 1.179
19 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'41.313 1.212
20 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'41.320 1.219
21 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'41.330 1.229
22 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'41.458 1.357
23 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'41.882 1.781
24 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'41.934 1.833
25 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'41.980 1.879
View full results
shares
comments
MotoGP champion Marquez’s “complex” arm surgery deemed a success
Previous article

MotoGP champion Marquez’s “complex” arm surgery deemed a success
Next article

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro leads Aprilia 1-2 in second practice
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.