MotoGP Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Rossi fastest in opening practice

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
15/06/2018 08:55

Yamaha factory rider Valentino Rossi topped the first practice of MotoGP's Barcelona round as he demoted long-time leader Marc Marquez at the end of the session.

Honda's Marquez had an early pace advantage compared to his rivals as he took the lead with his first flyer, and maintained a significant gap with a couple of improvements.

He led by nearly a second with his 1m39.882s, which remained the benchmark until the final minute of the session.

Mugello winner Jorge Lorenzo, Cal Crutchlow, Andrea Iannone and Valentino Rossi all took turns in second, closing the gap to Marquez.

Rossi eventually surpassed the Spaniard as he improved with only a few seconds left on the clock with a 1m39.456s, using fresh soft tyres on the front and rear of his YZR-M1.

Marquez did not improve at the end and was also demoted by Andrea Dovizioso and Lorenzo, the Ducati factory teammates separated by one thousandth of a second in second and third.

Johann Zarco was half a tenth slower than Marquez in fifth, followed by fellow Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales.

Crutchlow ended up seventh ahead of Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat and Iannone, whose progress was halted by a crash at Turn 10.

Iannone was the first rider to fall but others followed suit late on with Franco Morbidelli and Karel Abraham both crashing at Turn 2.

Jack Miller also had an incident as he tried to pass Bradley Smith into Turn 5 but ended up touching the Briton's KTM and falling - the Australian visibly frustrated with Smith after the incident.

Miller ended the session 10th ahead of Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Honda's Dani Pedrosa.

Wildcard Mika Kallio was the fastest KTM in 15th, beating Pol Espargaro, who was 18th, by less than a tenth.

Suzuki wildcard Sylvain Guintoli ended the session 24th, only ahead of Tom Luthi and Abraham.

FP1 results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 19 1'39.456  
2 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 18 1'39.803 0.347
3 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 18 1'39.804 0.348
4 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 21 1'39.882 0.426
5 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 19 1'39.933 0.477
6 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 21 1'40.114 0.658
7 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 18 1'40.159 0.703
8 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 20 1'40.264 0.808
9 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 20 1'40.274 0.818
10 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 17 1'40.310 0.854
11 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 17 1'40.388 0.932
12 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 19 1'40.454 0.998
13 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 18 1'40.504 1.048
14 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 21 1'40.795 1.339
15 36 finland Mika Kallio  KTM 20 1'40.882 1.426
16 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 19 1'40.896 1.440
17 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 20 1'40.899 1.443
18 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 18 1'40.945 1.489
19 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 19 1'40.957 1.501
20 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 20 1'41.001 1.545
21 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 20 1'41.038 1.582
22 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 19 1'41.194 1.738
23 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 14 1'41.350 1.894
24 50 france Sylvain Guintoli  Suzuki 17 1'41.436 1.980
25 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 21 1'41.438 1.982
26 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 15 1'42.159 2.703
 
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Sub-event Friday practice
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Valentino Rossi
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Article type Practice report
