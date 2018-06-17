Global
MotoGP Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Rabat in warm-up

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
17/06/2018 08:09

Andrea Dovizioso led Sunday morning's MotoGP warm-up at Barcelona, with Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat narrowly edging Valentino Rossi out for second.

Dovizioso set his time of 1m39.571s with six minutes left on the clock, taking first place from Marc Marquez, who had been the first rider to go below 1m40s four minutes earlier.

Avintia Ducati, which is running black bikes in honour of its rider Andreas Perez, who passed away last weekend in Spanish Moto3, took second, with Rabat falling just 0.082s short of Dovizioso's benchmark.

Yamaha's Rossi was 0.003s slower than Rabat in third with Marquez, one of two riders to use hard rears in the session, taking fourth.

The Honda rider narrowly beat Johann Zarco and pole-sitter Jorge Lorenzo, who was slightly held up by Aleix Espargaro on his final flyer.

Danilo Petrucci was seventh ahead of the top Suzuki of Andrea Iannone, his teammate Jack Miller, and Maverick Vinales.

Wildcard Mika Kallio was comfortably the fastest KTM in 14th, beating both Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro by more than three tenths.

Aspar Ducati's Alvaro Bautista and Scott Redding, who ended up last, were the only crashers in the session.

Warm-up results

Cla#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'39.571  
2 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'39.653 0.082
3 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'39.656 0.085
4 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'39.805 0.234
5 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'39.856 0.285
6 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'39.865 0.294
7 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'39.928 0.357
8 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'39.956 0.385
9 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'40.024 0.453
10 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'40.052 0.481
11 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'40.099 0.528
12 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'40.171 0.600
13 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'40.191 0.620
14 36 finland Mika Kallio  KTM 1'40.193 0.622
15 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'40.283 0.712
16 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'40.321 0.750
17 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'40.340 0.769
18 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'40.395 0.824
19 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'40.550 0.979
20 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'40.551 0.980
21 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'40.600 1.029
22 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'40.871 1.300
23 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'40.997 1.426
24 50 france Sylvain Guintoli  Suzuki 1'41.221 1.650
25 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'41.439 1.868
26 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'42.064 2.493
 
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Sub-event Sunday pre-race
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso
Teams Ducati Team
Article type Practice report
