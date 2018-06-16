Global
MotoGP Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Dovizioso tops FP3, Marquez to Q1

Andrea Dovizioso, Ducati Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team
Andrea Iannone, Team Suzuki MotoGP
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Jorge Lorenzo, Ducati Team
Cal Crutchlow, Team LCR Honda
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
16/06/2018 08:57

Ducati factory rider Andrea Dovizioso topped the third MotoGP free practice session in Barcelona, as a costly late crash condemned championship leader Marc Marquez to a Q1 appearance.

Marquez was within the combined practice top 10 when he fell while braking hard into the sharp Turn 10 left-hander in the dying minutes of FP3 while on a push lap.

And when Dovizioso put in a late lap to top the session, Marquez was denied an automatic Q2 spot.

The Spaniard will now have to fight through Q1 for the first time since the Mugello round of the 2015 season.

The reigning champion had already begun the day outside the combined top 10 – but took no time to force himself in, kicking off FP3 with his first run with a soft rear tyre this weekend.

He set an initial 1m39.705s before swiftly lowering that to 1m39.390s, which left him comfortably quickest until the late-session qualifying simulation runs.

Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat, who spent much of FP3 as runner-up to Marquez, took over at the top with eight minutes left on the clock, as he followed Dovizioso through the lap.

Yamaha's Valentino Rossi went quickest shortly thereafter, narrowly surpassing Rabat with a 1m39.234s before Tech 3's Johann Zarco fired in a 1m39.143s.

This was bettered by LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, who had crashed at Turn 2 earlier in the session, before a last-ditch effort from Dovizioso – a 1m38.923s – sealed FP3 honours for the Italian, as he narrowly beat teammate Jorge Lorenzo's Friday benchmark in the process.

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales lapped within a tenth of Dovizioso to slot into second at the chequered flag, ahead of Crutchlow, Zarco, Rossi and Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci.

Marquez's Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa was seventh in the session, leading Rabat, Marquez himself and Tech 3's Hafizh Syahrin.

But it was Lorenzo and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone progressing to Q2 automatically at Marquez and Syahrin's expense, with the former pair's Friday times enough to comfortably assure them of a spot in the combined top 10.

Marc VDS Honda rider Franco Morbidelli, who elected to go to the hospital on Friday after hurting his neck in a hard FP2 fall, was a solid 17th – despite crashing late on in the session for what was his third accident in three practice sessions so far.

Session results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 19 1'38.923  
2 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 21 1'39.012 0.089
3 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 15 1'39.041 0.118
4 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 19 1'39.143 0.220
5 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 19 1'39.150 0.227
6 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 19 1'39.202 0.279
7 26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 22 1'39.219 0.296
8 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 23 1'39.256 0.333
9 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 18 1'39.390 0.467
10 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 18 1'39.528 0.605
11 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 20 1'39.597 0.674
12 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 18 1'39.677 0.754
13 41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 17 1'39.712 0.789
14 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 19 1'39.720 0.797
15 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 19 1'39.816 0.893
16 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 22 1'39.819 0.896
17 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 17 1'39.872 0.949
18 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 18 1'39.973 1.050
19 36 finland Mika Kallio KTM 18 1'40.034 1.111
20 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 21 1'40.040 1.117
21 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 19 1'40.047 1.124
22 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 18 1'40.291 1.368
23 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 19 1'40.389 1.466
24 50 france Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 18 1'40.615 1.692
25 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 19 1'40.638 1.715
26 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 16 1'40.739 1.816

 

About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Catalan GP
Sub-event Saturday practice
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso , Cal Crutchlow , Marc Marquez , Maverick Viñales
Teams Ducati Team
Article type Practice report
