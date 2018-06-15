Global
MotoGP Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Lorenzo tops FP2 as Marquez crashes

By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
15/06/2018 01:05

Ducati MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo set the pace in the second MotoGP Friday practice in Barcelona, as championship leader Marc Marquez was among the fallers in an incident-packed session.

Future Repsol Honda teammates Marquez and Lorenzo had traded the top spot several times in the opening minutes of FP2, the latter finally settling in the top spot with a 1m39.817s effort.

The pair remained the only riders to have dipped below 1m40s for most of the session, until Yamaha's Maverick Vinales fired in a 1m39.652s using fresh softs with five minutes left on the clock.

Vinales was soon surpassed by LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow, who lapped just 0.002s slower than Valentino Rossi's FP1-topping effort – before Lorenzo smashed the Italian's weekend benchmark with a 1m38.930s.

He came up a tenth short of improving with his next effort, but held on to the top spot anyway – with Suzuki's Andrea Iannone slotting into second, 0.107s off.

Vinales improved to third place, heading Lorenzo's Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso, Crutchlow and Pramac Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci.

Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, who crashed at the Turn 5 left-hander almost immediately at the start of the session, recovered to finish seventh, with his teammate Hafizh Syahrin ninth, the duo split by works Honda rider Dani Pedrosa.

Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat was 10th ahead of Rossi, but the Yamaha rider is still on course to automatically progress to Q2 by virtue of his FP1 time.

But the same cannot be said for Marquez, 12th on combined Friday times after his fall at Turn 4 in the closing minutes of the session.

Other riders to crash were KTM's Pol Espargaro, Suzuki's Alex Rins, Aprilia's Scott Redding and Marc VDS Honda rookie Franco Morbidelli.

Mika Kallio led the way for KTM in 13th on the prototype RC16, while Aleix Espargaro was the top Aprilia in a lowly 19th, his session punctuated by an on-track quarrel with Aprilia-bound Iannone after the pair ran each other off the road at Turn 1.

Session results

Cla#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 17 1'38.930  
2 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 20 1'39.037 0.107
3 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 20 1'39.422 0.492
4 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 18 1'39.443 0.513
5 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 18 1'39.458 0.528
6 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 20 1'39.619 0.689
7 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 18 1'39.633 0.703
8 26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 21 1'39.655 0.725
9 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 20 1'39.782 0.852
10 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 21 1'39.851 0.921
11 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 20 1'39.989 1.059
12 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 17 1'39.990 1.060
13 36 finland Mika Kallio KTM 21 1'40.004 1.074
14 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 21 1'40.265 1.335
15 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 18 1'40.309 1.379
16 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 20 1'40.399 1.469
17 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 1'40.450 1.520
18 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 17 1'40.508 1.578
19 41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 17 1'40.541 1.611
20 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 19 1'40.608 1.678
21 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 19 1'40.697 1.767
22 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 17 1'40.728 1.798
23 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 18 1'40.815 1.885
24 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 20 1'40.975 2.045
25 50 france Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 18 1'41.229 2.299
26 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 19 1'41.361 2.431

 

