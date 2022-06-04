Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Bagnaia: “Shocking” Aprilia will be “hard to beat” in Barcelona MotoGP Next / Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro storms to pole with new lap record
MotoGP / Catalan GP Practice report

Barcelona MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro stays on top in FP3

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro continued his stranglehold of the timesheets at the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix after setting a new lap record to top FP3. 

Lewis Duncan
By:
Barcelona MotoGP: Aprilia's Espargaro stays on top in FP3
Listen to this article

The cooler track temperatures on Saturday morning relative to how they were on Friday afternoon meant improvements on the combined order started to show in the opening stages of FP3.  

After just seven minutes of running in the 45-minute session, seven riders had made gains on their Friday best – Ducati’s Jack Miller the most significant of those in third with a 1m39.756s.  

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo then moved up to second with a 1m39.628s on his Yamaha just under 10 minutes in, the Frenchman admitting on Friday that he was worried about the low-grip conditions at the Barcelona circuit.  

With just under 20 minutes remaining, Friday pacesetter Espargaro bettered his FP2 best with a 1m39.309s as he was one of the first to go for a soft tyre time attack.  

But it was on his next tour where the Spaniard shone, as he dipped underneath the lap record with a 1m38.771s to move over six tenths clear of the field. 

Much like in Argentina – when he qualified on pole and won the race – Espargaro is taking profit of the 2022 Aprilia’s excellent mechanical grip as the rest scrabble for traction at Barcelona.  

Espargaro’s advantage at the top of the timesheets was whittled away as the session drew to a close, with Pramac’s Johann Zarco leading the Ducati charge in second – 0.131 seconds off the pace.  

Jorge Martin, who has reverted to an old front fork for this weekend and has found his front-end confidence again, completed the top three ahead of factory Ducati team duo Francesco Bagnaia and Miller.  

Championship leader Quartararo was sixth on his Yamaha, 0.317s off the pace, as VR46 Ducati rider Luca Marini bagged a direct spot into Q2 in seventh.  

Honda’s Pol Espargaro brushed off an early crash at Turn 5 to finish FP3 eighth and get into Q2 ahead of Suzuki’s Alex Rins and Mugello poleman Fabio Di Giannantonio on the Gresini Ducati.  

Saturday’s Q1 qualifying session has shaped up to be an intense affair, as three-time race winner in 2022 Enea Bastianini failed to get the second Gresini GP21 into the top 10 in 12th.  

The Italian is sandwiched between Maverick Vinales on the other Aprilia and Joan Mir on the second of the Suzukis in 13th, while Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli couldn’t carry on his strong Friday form and ended up 15th.  

KTM’s miserable season continued in FP3 at Barcelona as Brad Binder was the best of the RC16s in 16th after a crash at the start of the session, while factory teammate Miguel Oliveira was 18th.  

Qualifying for the 2022 MotoGP Catalan GP gets underway at 2:10pm local time. 

Barcelona MotoGP - FP3 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'38.771  
2 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'38.902 0.131
3 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'39.005 0.234
4 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'39.007 0.236
5 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'39.074 0.303
6 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'39.088 0.317
7 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'39.233 0.462
8 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'39.246 0.475
9 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'39.260 0.489
10 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'39.413 0.642
11 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'39.423 0.652
12 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'39.439 0.668
13 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'39.505 0.734
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'39.540 0.769
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'39.577 0.806
16 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'39.609 0.838
17 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'39.665 0.894
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'39.856 1.085
19 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'39.903 1.132
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'39.907 1.136
21 Italy Michele Pirro Ducati 1'40.008 1.237
22 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'40.083 1.312
23 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'40.213 1.442
24 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'40.292 1.521
25 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'40.409 1.638
View full results
shares
comments
Bagnaia: “Shocking” Aprilia will be “hard to beat” in Barcelona MotoGP
Previous article

Bagnaia: “Shocking” Aprilia will be “hard to beat” in Barcelona MotoGP
Next article

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro storms to pole with new lap record

Barcelona MotoGP: Espargaro storms to pole with new lap record
Lewis Duncan More from
Lewis Duncan
Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash Dutch GP
MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 German GP Prime
MotoGP

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

Latest news

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro "lost a victory" in Quartararo Assen MotoGP clash

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo penalised for Espargaro collision in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia was “terrified” of crashing out again in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo laments “stupid rookie mistake” after Assen MotoGP crash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP Prime

The seismic aftershock of Suzuki's decision to leave MotoGP

Suzuki's sudden decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship at the end of the season has acted as a stirring element in a market that had already erupted. We analyse what this means for the grid going into 2023

MotoGP
May 11, 2022
How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP Prime

How the real Ducati began to emerge in MotoGP's Spanish GP

Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP bike has had a tough start to life and the expected early-season title charge from Francesco Bagnaia did not materialise. But the Spanish Grand Prix signalled a turning point for both the GP22 and Bagnaia, as the 2021 runner-up belatedly got his season underway after a straight fight with Fabio Quartararo

MotoGP
May 2, 2022
How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt Prime

How praise for Honda's MotoGP bike has given way to doubt

In a little over two months, Honda has gone from setting the pace in MotoGP testing with its new RC213V prototype to being at a crossroads - caused by the discrepancy in its riders' feedback. After a Portuguese GP that underwhelmed, serious questions are now being asked of Honda in 2022

MotoGP
Apr 26, 2022
Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes Prime

Why Quartararo's win was vital not only for his title hopes

Fabio Quartararo got his MotoGP title defence off the ground in the Portuguese Grand Prix as a dominant first win of 2022 rocketed him to the top of the standings. While a significant result in terms of his title hopes, it has come at an even more important time in terms of his 2023 contract negotiations

MotoGP
Apr 25, 2022
The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year Prime

The MotoGP rookie fighting two fronts in his debut year

Darryn Binder has found himself in the unenviable position as MotoGP's most under-pressure rookie in 2022 having made the step directly from Moto3 with a reputation as an over-aggressive rider. This hasn't been an easy thing to shake at the start of the season, but he believes tangible progress is being made

MotoGP
Apr 18, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.