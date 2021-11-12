Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Bagnaia's Valencia MotoGP form "another world"

By:

Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia says his form during Friday’s MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix practice was “totally another world” compared to his miserable 2020 visit.

Bagnaia's Valencia MotoGP form "another world"

Bagnaia crashed out of last year's European GP at the Ricardo Tormo circuit having qualified 17th, while he faded to 11th from eighth on the grid in the following Valencia GP.

This followed a trend of poor form at the Spanish venue throughout the 2021 MotoGP championship runner-up's grand prix career, with a broken collarbone forcing him out of the 2019 edition.

But Bagnaia ended Friday's mixed running third overall and just 0.068 seconds off the pace, leading him to declare it "my best Friday ever in Valencia".

"Yeah, I'm happy because I think it's my best Friday ever in Valencia," Bagnaia said.

"So, I enjoyed today a lot. This morning with wet conditions I was feeling great and this afternoon from the start I was feeling great, like the last races.

"We managed to try different things and we already know the way to work for the next days. And I feel great, so I feel very happy.

"I started well with the feeling, with the bike and with the grip. So, compared to last year it's totally another world.

"But it's not the first occasion that I feel better and stronger, so maybe it's because I started working better, maybe because I feel better with everything. So, I feel like I'm strong here for the first time."

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia's teammate Jack Miller topped Friday's running by 0.012s on the sister factory team Ducati, but had an embarrassing crash in FP1 when he slid off his bike having run wide at Turn 1 onto the painted run-off area.

Explaining the crash, Miller said: "I had no chance at all. I went in there a little bit hot.

"I felt good, I went in there a little bit hot. I thought 'you know what, it's FP1, just run a little bit wide, it will be ok'.

"I didn't want to force it and maybe have the chance of crashing at Turn 1.

Read Also:

"So, I thought I'll run onto the painted shit, I was not too leaned over so I didn't think it was too bad.

"But as soon as I hit that stuff it was like I hit ice.

"I don't know if it was the paint or if there was a lot of standing water on it, because you can't really see anything, there's no depth perception over those white and orange lines.

"But it definitely caught me off guard."

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
