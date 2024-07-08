Bagnaia was expecting last-lap German GP showdown before Martin crash
Bagnaia believes he could have caught Martin and challenged him for the win in Germany if the latter had made it to the end
Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing crash
Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
The inverse Marquez trait that helped Bagnaia’s Assen MotoGP domination
MotoGP Dutch GP: Bagnaia dominates for Assen double ahead of Martin
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Ducati hints at reduced factory bike presence on 2025 MotoGP grid
Ducati picks MotoGP crew chief for Marquez's factory step in 2025
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Latest news
How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field
Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments