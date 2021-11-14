Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close Next / Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish
MotoGP / Valencia GP News

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi

By:

Francesco Bagnaia says his victory in the Valencia Grand Prix sporting a retro Valentino Rossi helmet was the “best way possible” to celebrate the end of the MotoGP legend’s career.

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi

The Ducati rider chased down Pramac rookie Jorge Martin in the first half of Sunday’s 27-lap finale at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit before making a decisive move on lap 15, which ultimately took Bagnaia to his fourth win of 2021.

Bagnaia – along with all VR46 Academy riders – ran a special Rossi tribute helmet, with the Ducati rider picking the livery the number 46 used to win his first title with Yamaha back in 2004.

Rossi ended his 432nd and final grand prix start in 10th and embraced Bagnaia after the chequered flag.

“The most important thing was to celebrate him in the best way possible, and with my favourite helmet he did in the past – and the most significant I think, because in 2004 he won with Yamaha, it was not easy and he won,” Bagnaia said.

“So, was for me was the nicest one for the story this helmet had.

“So, I chose this one and today was the best way possible to celebrate him in his last race by winning.

“And it was nice the hug we had on track after the chequered flag. We shared a lot of emotions there, so I’m very happy.”

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

When asked by Motorsport.com if he felt any added pressure to win on Rossi’s final MotoGP appearance, Bagnaia added: “Sincerely not because [it was] was a positive pressure.

“I was not fighting for anything because the championship positions were already decided.

“So, I was just doing my race and I was doing what I was doing all the weekend. I’m just so happy to have won with this helmet.”

Bagnaia ends his third season in the premier class as runner-up in the standings and just 26 points behind world champion Fabio Quartararo, who was fifth in the Valencia GP.

His victory today and third for teammate Jack Miller also secured the factory Ducati squad the 2021 teams’ championship to add to its manufacturers’ crown.

shares
comments

Related video

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close
Previous article

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close
Next article

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish
Load comments
More from
Lewis Duncan
Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close Valencia GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Algarve GP Prime
MotoGP

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Valentino Rossi More from
Valentino Rossi
Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying Valencia GP
MotoGP

Rossi: Valencia Q2 entry "changed everything" for final qualifying

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic” Valencia GP
MotoGP

MotoGP legend Rossi says racing with Norris would be “fantastic”

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

Latest news

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi: Important to finish MotoGP career with top 10 finish

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia: Valencia MotoGP win “best way possible” to celebrate Rossi

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Valencia MotoGP: Bagnaia wins as Rossi brings career to a close

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Honda withdraws Espargaro from Valencia MotoGP finale

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove Prime

Why MotoGP's under-fire graduate has a point to prove

OPINION: MotoGP-bound Darryn Binder was already under the microscope as his jump from Moto3 to join RNF's new top-class team was announced. But his crash with title hopeful Dennis Foggia caused significant consternation among the ranks - with many current riders suggesting the top level should be harder to break into as a result

MotoGP
Nov 9, 2021
How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo Prime

How Portugal exposed the biggest threat to Quartararo

Fabio Quartararo’s first DNF of his title-winning 2021 MotoGP season couldn’t have come at a better time. But the events of the Yamaha rider’s Algarve Grand Prix exposed the M1’s well-known major weakness, which could threaten his championship defence given the increasingly Ducati-heavy makeup of the grid heading into 2022

MotoGP
Nov 8, 2021
What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression Prime

What's really fuelling junior bike racing's dangerous aggression

The pressure shouldered by young riders is at the root of the increased on-track aggression seen in lower categories of late, which motorcycling's governing bodies want to curb with new rules. But will stopping under-18s from racing in the world championship and capping grid sizes prevent the often desperate acts of youths pursuing their MotoGP dreams?

MotoGP
Nov 2, 2021
The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano Prime

The three factors that crowned MotoGP's newest champion at Misano

The prospect of Fabio Quartararo clinching the 2021 MotoGP world championship title at Misano appeared small after struggling to 15th in qualifying, while main rival Francesco Bagnaia took pole. Here's how the Yamaha rider turned it around, with help from an ill-fated Bagnaia tyre choice, to secure the crown with two races to spare

MotoGP
Oct 25, 2021
Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on Prime

Marco Simoncelli: Remembering MotoGP's ultimate maverick 10 years on

Saturday 23 October marks the 10th anniversary of Marco Simoncelli's death. The one-time 250cc world champion and double MotoGP podium finisher was the ultimate maverick character with big hair, a big personality and an even bigger talent. Motorsport.com pays tribute to a much-missed figure, a decade on.

MotoGP
Oct 23, 2021
Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo has evolved more than Yamaha in MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo has his first match point in the 2021 MotoGP title race this weekend at Misano. While the 2021 Yamaha is a much-improved bike to its inconsistent predecessor, its the rider himself who has shown the biggest evolution this season. Oriol Puigdemont delves into Quartararo's growth.

MotoGP
Oct 19, 2021
Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider Prime

Why Marc Marquez has to reinvent himself as a MotoGP rider

Marc Marquez's romp to victory at the Grand Prix of the Americas led many to believe the 'old' pre-injury Honda rider was close to coming back to his full powers. However, the 'old' Marquez will probably never exist again and instead he'll have to adapt to his new reality to return to title-winning ways in 2022.

MotoGP
Oct 6, 2021
Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result Prime

Why self-preservation was key to Marquez's COTA "dream" result

Marc Marquez scorched to his seventh Circuit of the Americas victory in MotoGP last Sunday with a display reminiscent of his pre-injury form. However, his path to the win across the weekend was in keeping with the current reality of his physical limitations, with self-preservation on Saturday key to his Sunday success

MotoGP
Oct 4, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.