Bagnaia suffers partial ankle fracture but set to be fit for Italian MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia has suffered a partial fracture of the talus bone in his right ankle at the French MotoGP, but is expected to be fit for Mugello next month.
The reigning MotoGP world champion clashed with Maverick Vinales in the French GP last Sunday and underwent checks at the medical centre at Le Mans which didn’t detect any injury.
But having felt pain in his right leg since the crash, Bagnaia has since undergone checks at Misano’s medical centre which revealed "a small partial talus bone fracture", Ducati explained in a team statement.
According to information released by Ducati, the injury is classified as "minor" and therefore "will not prevent Bagnaia's participation in the next Italian GP” which is scheduled at Mugello on the 9-11 June.
After the crash on Sunday at Le Mans, and the fact that the doctors at the circuit did not detect any injury, Bagnaia took a few days off to maintain the inflammation in his right ankle.
Despite this, the rider travelled to Misano on Thursday to train with the VR46 Academy riders, using a Ducati Superbike Panigale V4, but pain prevented him from finishing the session. The 26-year-old went directly to the medical centre, where they detected the fracture.
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team
Photo by: Marc Fleury
The full Ducati statement read: “As Bagnaia was still feeling some pain in his right ankle, following last Sunday’s crash in the French GP, Pecco decided to undergo further checks at the Medical Centre in Misano, which found a small partial talus bone fracture.
“This minor injury will not prevent Bagnaia’s participation in the next Italian GP, scheduled in three weeks at Mugello. Pecco will therefore work hard to fully recover and be in perfect fitness for our home grand prix.”
Ducati should be able to call on a fully fit factory line-up at Mugello, with Bagnaia’s team-mate Enea Bastianini expected to return having been out of action with a shoulder injury suffered in a heavy crash at the opener in Portugal.
The Italian did attempt a comeback in Spain in April but was forced to withdraw due to the injury.
The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP
The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP The unwarranted Bagnaia backlash risking wider problems in MotoGP
Bagnaia clarifies "out of context" quotes following Le Mans MotoGP controversy
Bagnaia clarifies "out of context" quotes following Le Mans MotoGP controversy Bagnaia clarifies "out of context" quotes following Le Mans MotoGP controversy
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes The talent-outweighing ambition that will kill Ducati’s 2022 MotoGP title hopes
Petrucci's Le Mans MotoGP return "a mission impossible"
Petrucci's Le Mans MotoGP return "a mission impossible" Petrucci's Le Mans MotoGP return "a mission impossible"
Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team
Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team Martin in "pain" when Ducati didn’t promote him to factory MotoGP team
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title The unique advantage Ducati must now use to win the 2022 MotoGP title
Latest news
McLaren F1 team leaning on me more, says Norris
McLaren F1 team leaning on me more, says Norris McLaren F1 team leaning on me more, says Norris
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full Indy 500 starting grid: Palou on pole, 33-car field in full
Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years
Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years Verstappen "learned a lot of patience" in early Red Bull F1 years
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks? Has F1 gone too far with its sprint race format tweaks?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.