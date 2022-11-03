Bagnaia "not relaxed" ahead of MotoGP title decider despite 23-point lead

Listen to this article

The Ducati rider says there is “still a possibility” that Quartararo could clinch the title at this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, despite the Yamaha rider needing to win to have any chance of retaining his crown.

Bagnaia won last time out at the Malaysian Grand Prix, but Quartararo recovered from 12th to third to keep the door ajar to set up just the fifth season finale title decider in the MotoGP era.

Asked whether he was more relaxed after the high pressure Sepang race, Bagnaia said: “No, sincerely, no. Still there is a possibility, we have to keep pushing.

“It will be very important to be intelligent, to be smart this weekend, because it’s true that we’re in a better place compared to Fabio but we have to finish the job.

“So maximum of the concentration, I try to be focused on the weekend like always, trying to finish with the maximum possible.”

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Bagnaia won last year’s race at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with Pramac rider Jorge Martin and Bagnaia’s team-mate Jack Miller securing a historic all-Ducati podium.

He acknowledged that the track is good for the team, but insisted MotoGP is a “world of surprise” and will aim to “work like always” with his team.

The Ducati rider added: “This track is quite good for us. The bike of this year is so competitive in terms of handling so I think we did an improvement compared to last year.

“But we know MotoGP is a world of surprise, so something can always happen, but our main objective will be to work like always, trying to be competitive like always and fight for top position if we will have the possibility.”

Bagnaia will also have the support of nine-time world champion and VR46 Rider Academy mentor Valentino Rossi in the paddock this weekend.

It marks a year since Rossi took part in his final race at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, with the number 46 later retired from MotoGP.

Bagnaia said it is “a great thing” to have Rossi alongside him this weekend, adding: “It can be a great help to have Vale with us, because it’s okay that he’ll be with me but also for all the other riders of the academy.

“He knows very well the situation, he knows very well how I feel in this moment so [him being at the] track is a great help for me.”