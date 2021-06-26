Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday Next / Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP / Dutch GP News

Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying

By:

Francesco Bagnaia says going through the first part of qualifying for the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix was ‘lucky’ as it allowed him to find a key improvement on his Ducati.

Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Bagnaia was one of the high profile names unable to make it directly into Q2 from FP3 on Saturday morning, forcing him into a tight battle to escape Q1.

The Ducati rider successfully navigated his way out of the session and into the pole shootout segment, where he managed to drag a 1m32.116s out of his Ducati to complete the front row in third behind the factory Yamahas of poleman Maverick Vinales and Fabio Quartararo.

The fast and flowing Assen track has never typically favoured the Ducati, with its only win coming back in 2008.

Bagnaia admits the struggles he faced before qualifying were unexpected, but going through Q1 allowed him to find an improvement in corner entry at the track's fast turns, which helped propel him to third in Q2.

"We were not expecting to have this type of struggle this weekend," Bagnaia said.

"Our bike is very difficult to manage in the fast corners because it's shaking a lot and it's very difficult to enter into fast corners.

"But we did a reset this morning and I started trying to do something different on the bike, and from this morning to the Q2 I did some improvements on the riding and step by step and we were closer.

"In FP4 my pace was not so bad but looking at the pace of the Yamahas, it's five tenths, six tenths slower. So, we need to do another step for tomorrow.

"I know that my team is working to find something and I had the luck today to do the Q1 because in the Q1 I had the luck to find something that helped me in Q2.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

"So, for the first time I think that was a good thing – first of all because I passed through Q1, and second because I found something to help me in the fast corners."

After a strong run of three podium in the first five races, Bagnaia's form has dipped since crashing out of the lead in Italy – with the Italian seventh in Barcelona and fifth in Germany after average qualifying performances.

Read Also:

Bagnaia is confident of a strong result on Sunday at Assen but concedes his search for a maiden win will likely continue as the Yamahas are a step ahead on race pace.

"Every time we are missing something because in Sachsenring I had the pace to fight for the podium or to fight for the win, but starting in P10, and then for the first six laps my rear tyre wasn't working and it's something that sometimes can happen," he added.

"We don't know why, but it's the same thing for all the riders in MotoGP.

"Sometimes you have a tyre that starts to work after or doesn't start to work.

"After six laps I started to have my pace and in the end I had pace like Marc and Miguel, but I was too far.

"So, sometimes you are very fast like in Portimao and Mugello. In Mugello I made a mistake, but in Portimao a yellow flag cancelled my possibility to win.

"This time it's a different story because my pace is good but not as the Yamaha.

"I will try to stop them at the start of the race but it will be difficult to stay with them all the race."

shares
comments
Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday

Previous article

Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday

Next article

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

1 d
2
Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

1 h
3
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Q3 lap backfired

1 h
4
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

1 h
5
Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

3 h
Latest news
Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

15m
Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP

Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying

43m
Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday
MotoGP

Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday

1 h
Vinales rode same bike to Assen MotoGP pole as he did in Germany
MotoGP

Vinales rode same bike to Assen MotoGP pole as he did in Germany

1 h
Miller slams "bullshit double standard" qualifying antics in MotoGP
MotoGP

Miller slams "bullshit double standard" qualifying antics in MotoGP

2 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Dutch Grand Prix 00:38
MotoGP
4 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Dutch Grand Prix

MotoGP: Vinales stays on top in Assen FP3 00:39
MotoGP
7 h

MotoGP: Vinales stays on top in Assen FP3

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes at Assen 00:40
MotoGP
Jun 25, 2021

MotoGP: Vinales tops rain-hit FP2, Marquez crashes at Assen

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for the VR46 team 00:59
MotoGP
Jun 25, 2021

MotoGP: Valentino Rossi doubts he will race for the VR46 team

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati 00:32
MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021

MotoGP: VR46 signs three year MotoGP deal with Ducati

More from
Lewis Duncan
Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race Dutch GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday Dutch GP
MotoGP

Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime
MotoGP

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

Trending Today

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas only discovered Schumacher's F1 seat issues from his mother

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for Styrian GP

Lewis Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Q3 lap backfired
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton: Jumping queue before last Q3 lap backfired

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Horner: FIA clampdown could make F1 pitstops more dangerous

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda receives F1 grid drop for blocking Bottas in Styria Q3

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

Styrian GP: Verstappen beats Bottas, Hamilton to pole

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo mystified by lack of qualifying pace in Styrian GP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales storms to pole in Yamaha 1-2, Marquez 20th
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Assen MotoGP: Vinales storms to pole in Yamaha 1-2, Marquez 20th

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption Prime

The unexpected Rossi/Ducati MotoGP sequel offering redemption

A decade after first linking up with Ducati in what turned out to be an ill-fated period in his MotoGP career, Valentino Rossi has joined forces with the Italian marque once more - this time as a team owner. And the VR46/Ducati tie-up beginning in 2022 has the potential to right the wrongs of Rossi and Ducati's nadir of 2011/2012.

MotoGP
Jun 24, 2021
Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi Prime

Why Yamaha is about to risk losing Valentino Rossi

With Valentino Rossi’s next career move imminent in MotoGP, it is set to have wide-reaching influences on a number of riders and teams on the grid. But one of the biggest impacts will be felt at Yamaha, with its pivotal role in the saga set to see it lose its appointment with ‘The Doctor’

MotoGP
Jun 22, 2021
How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win Prime

How Marquez beat his Honda in his heroic MotoGP comeback win

Marc Marquez has been through hell and back in the 581 days between his win in the 2019 Valencia season finale and his heroic MotoGP comeback victory in Germany last Sunday. Despite battling physical limitations and a difficult 2021-spec Honda, the Sachsenring provided the perfect storm for the Spaniard to return to the top step

MotoGP
Jun 21, 2021
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021

Latest news

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo "needs to be clever" battling Vinales in Assen MotoGP race

Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia "lucky" to drop into Q1 in Assen MotoGP qualifying

Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Assen MotoGP FP2 crash “affected me a lot” on Saturday

Vinales rode same bike to Assen MotoGP pole as he did in Germany
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales rode same bike to Assen MotoGP pole as he did in Germany

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.