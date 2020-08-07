MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
14 Aug
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
10 Sep
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Emilia-Romagna GP
18 Sep
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Czech GP / Breaking news

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

shares
comments
Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture
By:
Aug 7, 2020, 12:53 PM

Pramac Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will miss this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix after fracturing his right knee in a crash during Friday practice at Brno.

The Italian suffered heartbreak at the Andalusian GP at Jerez last month when an engine issue robbed him of a likely maiden podium finish while he ran second.

Tipped to be in podium battle this weekend and at the subsequent Austria double-header at venues well suited to the Ducati, Bagnaia was dealt another blow on Friday morning at Brno.

After crashing at Turn 1 towards the end of FP1, Bagnaia was taken to hospital in Brno for checks on a suspected knee fracture. 

Pramac boss Fracesco Guidotti confirmed on the MotoGP world feed that Bagnaia would sit out this weekend’s race, and expects him to miss next weekend’s Austrian GP too. 

Pramac and Ducati has now confirmed Bagnaia will return to Italy for surgery on his leg after fracturing his right tibia, and will be out for at least two races. 

“The radiographs show a fracture in the tibia, which will certainly have to be operated on,” Guidotti said. “Now he is doing the magnetic resonance to see if there is involvement of the ligaments [in the injury].

“As soon as we have more detailed information, we will decide how, where and when to operate, but certainly the fastest way possible. 

“He will return to Italy 100 percent, where it is still to be decided on the type of operation to be done.” 

Bagnaia is the latest in a growing list of riders who have injured themselves in 2020, the most notable being reigning champion Marc Marquez, who was forced to miss the Andalusian GP after breaking his right arm in the Spanish GP.

Marquez was forced to undergo a second operation on Monday after the Honda rider broke the titanium plate opening a window at his home in Spain and is out of action at Brno.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow fractured a wrist in a crash at Jerez last month, while Suzuki’s Alex Rins fractured and dislocated his left shoulder. Both had to miss the Spanish GP, but were back in action at the second Jerez race. 

Ducati test rider Michele Pirro is favourite to fill in for the injured Bagnaia in Austria, with that decision to be made either today or Saturday according to Guidotti.

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice

Previous article

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Czech GP
Drivers Francesco Bagnaia
Teams Pramac Racing
Author Lewis Duncan

Trending Today

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report
1h

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Racing Point says stewards verdict "bewildering"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Racing Point says stewards verdict "bewildering"

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Honda gives Red Bull drivers new F1 power units

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
14m

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

Latest news

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news
14m

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice
MGP MotoGP / Practice report

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive
MGP MotoGP / Breaking news

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

Trending

1
Formula 1

Racing Point docked points after Renault wins protest

3h
2
Formula 1

70th Anniversary GP: Bottas quickest from Hamilton in FP1

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel opens up on car ride with Racing Point boss

2h
4
Formula 1

FIA plans to outlaw Racing Point-style clones for F1 2021

2h
5
Formula 1

Have high rake cars had their day in Formula 1?

Latest videos

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery 00:13
MotoGP

Marc Márquez's testing himself after the surgery

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery 00:19
MotoGP

Marc Marquez is doing push-ups after the surgery

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Andalusian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Spanish GP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast 56:12
MotoGP

MotoGP season preview with Randy Mamola - Tank Slappers Podcast

Latest news

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture
MGP

Bagnaia out of Brno MotoGP round with knee fracture

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice
MGP

Brno MotoGP: Nakagami leads Mir in first practice

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020
MGP

Miller: I've had my "one" acceptable mistake of 2020

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive
MGP

MotoGP riders "worried" about Perez's COVID positive

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”
MGP

Rossi: Ducati team/rider relationship can be “difficult”

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.