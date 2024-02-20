All Series
MotoGP Qatar Official Testing

Bagnaia says 2024 Ducati MotoGP bike “working perfectly” after testing

Reigning MotoGP world champion Francesco Bagnaia says the 2024 Ducati bike is “working perfectly” and has improved in every area compared to last year’s challenger.

Lewis Duncan Oriol Puigdemont
Upd:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The Italian swept both days of this week’s Qatar test and led the way with a record-smashing 1m50.952s on Tuesday to lead team-mate Enea Bastianini by 0.120s.

The 2024 Ducati also looked strong in the opening test of the year in Malaysia, with Bagnaia left beaming after the Qatar running.

However, he does express a degree of caution, noting that being strong in testing doesn’t mean much in a proper race weekend setting.

“I pushed like always when you have to do a time attack, but it was the first time I put in the soft,” he said about his lap time on Tuesday.

“So, I don’t know how much still you can improve this lap time. Maybe in qualifying with two tyres you can improve a little bit. But it was important to do laps with the soft tyres to do a sprint simulation.

“It was enough to do just one time attack. The feeling right now is incredible. I think the 24 is better in all the areas, in every area, than the 23.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s a mix of all the good things from the 22 and the good things from the 23. So, right now at the moment it’s working perfectly.

“But we know perfectly that [in] a race weekend everything can change. Right now the feeling is positive and the 24 looks fast with Enea and [Jorge] Martin, so we can be proud.”

Bagnaia added that his Ducati team was able to finalise the direction to go with the 2024 bike heading into the first round of the season in Qatar next month.

“We’ve decided on everything and with what to start with the season and very happy with the feeling – more than the lap time, because when you feel this well with a bike it’s normal that lap times are arriving,” he said.

“And the conditions in these five days of testing in Malaysia and here were perfect.

“So, we will see in the race in 15 days but right now I’m very happy.”

