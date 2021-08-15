Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
MotoGP / Austrian GP News

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP's Red Bull Ring double header concludes this weekend with the Austrian Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the main race on Sunday.

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin will start on pole position after setting a new lap record in qualifying, continuing the form he showed in the Styrian Grand Prix a week ago.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo and factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will join Martin on the front row.

Quartararo is contesting the Austrian GP as the sole representative of the factory Yamaha squad after Maverick Vinales was suspended by the team for deliberately trying to blow up his engine last weekend.

Johann Zarco will start the race from fourth on the grid, ahead of top Honda rider Marc Marquez and Jack Miller - the latter making it four Ducatis in the top six.

What time does the Austrian MotoGP start today?

The Austrian GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) on Sunday. The race distance has been fixed at 28 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, August 15, 2021
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Austrian MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Austrian MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Austrian Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 89 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'22.643  
2 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'22.677 0.034
3 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'23.063 0.420
4 5 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'23.120 0.477
5 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'23.227 0.584
6 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'23.320 0.677
7 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'23.378 0.735
8 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'23.423 0.780
9 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'23.499 0.856
10 33 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'23.568 0.925
11 44 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'23.738 1.095
12 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'23.990 1.347
13 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'23.470 0.827
14 73 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'23.535 0.892
15 23 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'23.790 1.147
16 27 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'23.825 1.182
17 10 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'23.834 1.191
18 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'23.939 1.296
19 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'24.405 1.762
20 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'24.509 1.866
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

Previous article

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
Load comments

Trending

1
IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

4 h
2
MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

1 d
3
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

1 d
4
IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

6 h
5
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

2 d
Latest news
Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

11m
Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

14 h
MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

14 h
Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

15 h
Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row
Video Inside
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP: Ducati's Martin claims second pole in a row

17 h
Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix 00:41
MotoGP
17 h

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian Grand Prix

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship 00:47
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Petronas to withdraw Sepang Racing Team title sponsorship

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout 00:57
MotoGP
Aug 13, 2021

MotoGP: Red Bull Ring unveils revised Turn 2 layout

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP 02:25
MotoGP
Aug 12, 2021

MotoGP: Yamaha suspends Vinales from Austrian GP

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident 00:48
MotoGP
Aug 11, 2021

MotoGP: Dashboard warnings updated after Quartararo incident

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend Berlin E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Di Grassi emotional after winning on Audi's farewell FE weekend

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch Austrian GP
MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP qualifying - Start time, how to watch

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power
IndyCar IndyCar

“Insane” lapped-car rule has an “easy fix”, says Power

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022
MotoGP MotoGP

The Moto3 rider set for the great leap to MotoGP in 2022

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”
IndyCar IndyCar

Lundgaard says IndyCar debut was “a hell of an experience”

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales apologises to Yamaha following MotoGP suspension

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aitken suggests Eau Rouge tweak to help improve safety

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales “won’t have any problems” with Aprilia in MotoGP

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021
Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant Prime

Why MotoGP will miss its gentle giant

Danilo Petrucci’s days in MotoGP appear numbered, as KTM looks to completely reshuffle the Tech3 team for 2022. Though the Italian's 2021 season so far hasn’t been standout, the giant Italian covertly became a top runner in MotoGP across the last decade and brought with him a personality that world sport sorely needs more of

MotoGP
Jul 22, 2021
Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet Prime

Why Mir's MotoGP title defence can't be written off yet

Joan Mir’s defence of his MotoGP title has had an underwhelming start as Suzuki didn’t progress its championship-winning GSX-RR as much as its rivals did with their bikes over the winter. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Mir lays out why his title defence has been stalled so far and why he’s confident title number two is still within reach

MotoGP
Jul 12, 2021
How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed Prime

How Quartararo became the MotoGP leader Yamaha needed

It's been six years since Jorge Lorenzo gave Yamaha its last MotoGP title in 2015. Since his departure at the end of 2016, Yamaha's form has been inconsistent but it has at last found a new talisman to return it to the top spot in the form of a precociously talented Frenchman who currently leads the standings.

MotoGP
Jul 6, 2021

Latest news

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
MotoGP MotoGP

Austrian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo: Yamaha atmosphere “fantastic” amid Vinales controversy

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP rookie Martin “living a dream” after second Austria pole

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Vinales is not a “dangerous” MotoGP rider

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.