San Marino GP
13 Sep
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Aragon GP
20 Sep
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
Thailand GP
04 Oct
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Japanese GP
18 Oct
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
Australian GP
25 Oct
27 Oct
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
MotoGP / Australian GP / Qualifying report

Australia MotoGP: Vinales on pole by half a second

By:
Oct 27, 2019, 12:17 AM

Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales put on a dominant display in qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix to claim pole position by a more than half a second from Fabio Quartararo.

Vinales built on the pace he showed earlier in the weekend, breaking into the 1m28s barrier on his first run to put him comfortably on provisional pole heading into the mid-session lull.

After returning to the track, Vinales immediately posted a minor improvement to pull himself further clear of the field, before finding yet more time on his final two laps.

With neither Petronas Yamaha's Quartararo nor Honda’s Marc Marquez making any progress in their second runs, Vinales’ time of 1m28.492s put him comfortably on pole and ensured he continued his unbeaten record of the weekend.

Quartararo and Marquez will line up alongside Vinales on the front row, with Valentino Rossi posting a late improvement on the second Yamaha to catapult himself up to fourth.

Danilo Petrucci was Ducati’s top qualifier in fifth ahead of LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow, while Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone qualified seventh and eighth on a strong day for Aprilia.

Pramac’s Jack Miller was ninth fastest on home turf, ahead of the factory Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.  

Petronas Yamaha's Franco Morbidelli finished 11th, while Alex Rins was classified 12th and last of the Q2 runners in a disappointing session for the Suzuki rider.

Quartararo dominates Q1

Quartararo set the initial pace in Q1, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir also provisionally earning himself a Q2 berth after the first runs.

However, while Quartararo safely progressed to the final part of qualifying, Mir was bumped out by the Aprilia of Iannone by 0.157s.

Johann Zarco qualified a further two tenths behind in his first qualifying session for LCR Honda and will line up 13th, just ahead of Pramac Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia.

Factory Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo’s trying campaign continued as he qualified 19th for the fourth race running, only ahead of the crashed Tech 3 KTM of Hafizh Syahrin and the Avintia Ducati of Tito Rabat.

Syahrin’s teammate Miguel Oliveira took no part in qualifying after he was declared unfit due to bruises sustained in a crash during Saturday’s fourth practice.

Results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 01'28.492  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 01'29.043 00.551
3 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 01'29.216 00.724
4 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 01'29.243 00.751
5 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 01'29.339 00.847
6 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 01'29.535 01.043
7 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 01'29.558 01.066
8 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 01'29.581 01.089
9 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 01'29.615 01.123
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 01'29.667 01.175
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 01'29.716 01.224
12 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 01'29.947 01.455
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Australian GP
Sub-event Q2
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Author Rachit Thukral

Race hub

Australian GP

Australian GP

25 Oct - 27 Oct
Race Starts in
03 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
49 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Thu 24 Oct
16:50
10:50
FP2 Fri 25 Oct
21:05
15:05
FP3 Fri 25 Oct
16:50
10:50
FP4 Sat 26 Oct
20:25
14:25
WU Sat 26 Oct
15:50
09:50
Q1 Sat 26 Oct
16:20
10:20
Q2 Sat 26 Oct
16:45
10:45
Race Sun 27 Oct
21:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

