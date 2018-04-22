Global
MotoGP GP of the Americas Practice report

Austin MotoGP: Marquez leads Vinales in warm-up

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
22/04/2018 03:07

Marc Marquez convincingly led the way in morning warm-up for MotoGP's Grand Prix of the Americas at Austin, six tenths of a second ahead of polesitter Maverick Vinales.

Marquez, who was demoted from pole to fourth on the grid for blocking Maverick Vinales in qualifying, took the top spot in the opening part of the 20-minute session, and held it throughout barring a brief interlude when Andrea Iannone nudged 0.150s ahead.

The reigning champion responded to Iannone's effort of 2m05.830s with a 2m05.665s, before pulling well clear of his rivals with a 2m04.988s.

Cal Crutchlow made a late move up to second on the LCR Honda, but fell short of works counterpart Marquez by 0.709s, and was then pipped to the runner-up spot by Vinales as the works Yamaha man set a time 0.616s off the pace.

Iannone ended the session fourth on the best of the Suzukis, while Aleix Espargaro put a dismal qualifying session for Aprilia behind him with the fifth-fastest time, just under a second off the pace.

Andrea Dovizioso led the Ducati charge in sixth ahead of Alex Rins (Suzuki), Pramac Ducati pair Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci and the second factory Ducati of Jorge Lorenzo.

Valentino Rossi was a low-key 11th, 1.779s off the pace and more than a second slower than Vinales, while front-row starter Johann Zarco was only 13th on the best of the Tech 3 Yamahas.

Zarco's teammate Hafizh Syahrin was taken to the medical centre after a highside crash at Turn 19 on his out-lap.

Warm-up results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 2'04.988  
2 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 2'05.604 0.616
3 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 2'05.697 0.709
4 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 2'05.817 0.829
5 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 2'05.980 0.992
6 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 2'06.052 1.064
7 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 2'06.266 1.278
8 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 2'06.489 1.501
9 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 2'06.616 1.628
10 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 2'06.753 1.765
11 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 2'06.767 1.779
12 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 2'06.824 1.836
13 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 2'06.826 1.838
14 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 2'07.216 2.228
15 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 2'07.313 2.325
16 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 2'07.360 2.372
17 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 2'07.461 2.473
18 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 2'07.730 2.742
19 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 2'07.778 2.790
20 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 2'07.860 2.872
21 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 2'07.932 2.944
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 2'08.013 3.025
23 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 2'11.413 6.425

