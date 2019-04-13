MotoGP cancels third practice amid “dangerous storm” threat
MotoGP has been forced to cancel all remaining free practice sessions for the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday morning due to the threat of lightning in the area.
Moments before the rescheduled Moto3 FP3 was about to start, the order was given for fans to clear grandstands and seek shelter due to "a dangerous storm with lightning in the area".
MotoGP also says that its qualifying schedule is also “subject to weather conditions”.
Heavy rain has now returned, and more is forecast to arrive in a couple of hours’ time – just when qualifying is due to take place.
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Americas GP
|Author
|Charles Bradley
