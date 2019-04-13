Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Americas GP / Breaking news

MotoGP cancels third practice amid “dangerous storm” threat

shares
comments
MotoGP cancels third practice amid “dangerous storm” threat
By:
53m ago

MotoGP has been forced to cancel all remaining free practice sessions for the Grand Prix of the Americas on Saturday morning due to the threat of lightning in the area.

Moments before the rescheduled Moto3 FP3 was about to start, the order was given for fans to clear grandstands and seek shelter due to "a dangerous storm with lightning in the area".

MotoGP also says that its qualifying schedule is also “subject to weather conditions”.

Heavy rain has now returned, and more is forecast to arrive in a couple of hours’ time – just when qualifying is due to take place.

Next article
MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms

Previous article

MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Americas GP
Author Charles Bradley
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Raikkonen sketched own brake pedal changes

2h ago
Magnussen: Vettel "did the right thing" passing Verstappen Article
Formula 1

Magnussen: Vettel "did the right thing" passing Verstappen

Sainz says China has brought McLaren "back to reality" Article
Formula 1

Sainz says China has brought McLaren "back to reality"

Latest videos
Wet start at the Dutch Bike Grand Prix 1985 02:47
MotoGP

Wet start at the Dutch Bike Grand Prix 1985

Apr 12, 2019
Wayne Rainey's finest hour 03:23
MotoGP

Wayne Rainey's finest hour

Apr 12, 2019

News in depth
MotoGP cancels third practice amid “dangerous storm” threat
MotoGP

MotoGP cancels third practice amid “dangerous storm” threat

MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms
MotoGP

MotoGP cuts free practice time after Austin storms

Rossi pushing Yamaha to develop Ducati-style winglet
MotoGP

Rossi pushing Yamaha to develop Ducati-style winglet

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.