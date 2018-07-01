Assen MotoGP: Marquez leads Dovizioso in warm-up

Marquez was the only rider to dip beneath the 1m34s mark, clocking a best lap of 1m33.983s on the works Honda just beyond halfway through the 20-minute session.

That gave him a 0.394s buffer over nearest rival Dovizioso, but the works Ducati rider was able to cut the deficit to 0.242s with a lap of 1m34.181s in the closing stages.

Maverick Vinales was third, a further two tenths back, on the best of the Yamahas, while Andrea Iannone made it four different manufacturers in the top four on the Suzuki.

Jorge Lorenzo completed the top five on the second factory GP18 ahead of KTM's Pol Espargaro and satellite Ducati pair Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto).

Valentino Rossi was ninth and 0.720s adrift of Marquez on the second works Yamaha, having had a laptime deleted for corner-cutting, ahead of fellow front row starter Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda).

Dani Pedrosa's subdued weekend continued with the 18th-best time on the second Repsol Honda, two places behind the leading Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.