Assen MotoGP: Marquez leads Dovizioso in warm-up

By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
01/07/2018 08:08

Dutch TT polesitter Marc Marquez topped Sunday morning's warm-up session for the Assen MotoGP round, by a little under a quarter of a second ahead of Andrea Dovizioso.

Marquez was the only rider to dip beneath the 1m34s mark, clocking a best lap of 1m33.983s on the works Honda just beyond halfway through the 20-minute session.

That gave him a 0.394s buffer over nearest rival Dovizioso, but the works Ducati rider was able to cut the deficit to 0.242s with a lap of 1m34.181s in the closing stages.

Maverick Vinales was third, a further two tenths back, on the best of the Yamahas, while Andrea Iannone made it four different manufacturers in the top four on the Suzuki.

Jorge Lorenzo completed the top five on the second factory GP18 ahead of KTM's Pol Espargaro and satellite Ducati pair Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Alvaro Bautista (Nieto).

Valentino Rossi was ninth and 0.720s adrift of Marquez on the second works Yamaha, having had a laptime deleted for corner-cutting, ahead of fellow front row starter Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda).

Dani Pedrosa's subdued weekend continued with the 18th-best time on the second Repsol Honda, two places behind the leading Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Session results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'33.939  
2 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'34.181 0.242
3 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'34.371 0.432
4 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'34.407 0.468
5 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'34.475 0.536
6 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'34.534 0.595
7 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'34.599 0.660
8 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'34.647 0.708
9 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'34.659 0.720
10 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'34.735 0.796
11 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'34.740 0.801
12 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'34.760 0.821
13 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'34.760 0.821
14 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'34.761 0.822
15 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'34.777 0.838
16 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'34.783 0.844
17 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'34.956 1.017
18 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'35.090 1.151
19 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'35.108 1.169
20 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'35.164 1.225
21 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'35.623 1.684
22 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'35.832 1.893
23 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'36.078 2.139
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Dutch TT
Track TT Circuit Assen
Drivers Marc Marquez
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Article type Practice report
