MotoGP Dutch TT Practice report

Assen MotoGP: Marquez beats Vinales by 0.001s in FP3

Assen MotoGP: Marquez beats Vinales by 0.001s in FP3
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
30/06/2018 08:54

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez led the way in Saturday morning's third practice session for the Dutch TT at Assen, leading Maverick Vinales by a single thousandth of a second.

Vinales' Friday benchmark of 1m33.378s didn't get beaten until the very closing stages of the 45-minute session, as riders made soft tyre runs to ensure their place in the top 10 and the automatic Q2 spots.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow moved to the top spot on a 1m33.347s, giving himself a two-tenths cushion over the field, before works rider Marquez - who had led the majority of the session - bettered that benchmark by 0.006s.

Yamaha's Vinales moved himself up to third on a 1m37.463s, before falling just 0.001s short of Marquez's 1m33.341s on his next lap to grab second.

Behind Crutchlow, Valentino Rossi was just 0.047s off the pace in fourth on the second of the factory Yamahas, while Suzuki's Andrea Iannone made it five riders with a tenth of the pace.

Lead Ducati rider Jorge Lorenzo was almost a further four tenths back in sixth place, but was seventh overall behind Pramac's Danilo Petrucci - who failed to better his Friday time.

Completing the top 10 overall were Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia), Alvaro Bautista (Nieto Ducati) and Andrea Dovizioso, who also qualified directly to Q2 on the strength of his Friday time.

Pol Espargaro managed to bring the KTM inside the top 10 for the session, but fell 0.056s shy of a place in Q2.

Joining the Spaniard in Q1 are a host of other big names, including Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha), Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati), Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Dani Pedrosa (Honda).

This marks the first time this season Zarco has failed to qualify directly to Q2.

In a relatively incident free-session, the only crasher was Marc VDS Honda's Franco Morbidelli, who was taken to the medical centre for checks after a high-speed off at the Ruskenhoek.

Practice results (FP3 only):

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'33.341  
2 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'33.342 0.001
3 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'33.347 0.006
4 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'33.388 0.047
5 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'33.403 0.062
6 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'33.787 0.446
7 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'33.825 0.484
8 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'33.848 0.507
9 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'33.872 0.531
10 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'33.915 0.574
11 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'33.939 0.598
12 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'33.968 0.627
13 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'33.986 0.645
14 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'34.073 0.732
15 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'34.151 0.810
16 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'34.202 0.861
17 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'34.624 1.283
18 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'34.637 1.296
19 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'34.722 1.381
20 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'34.988 1.647
21 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'35.215 1.874
22 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'35.576 2.235
23 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'35.828 2.487
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'35.927 2.586
