MotoGP Dutch TT Practice report

Assen MotoGP: Vinales leads Iannone in FP2

By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
29/06/2018 01:02

Yamaha's Maverick Vinales set the pace in the Friday afternoon MotoGP practice session at Assen, followed by Italian trio Andrea Iannone, Danilo Petrucci and Valentino Rossi.

It took Marc Marquez five minutes to beat his own benchmark from FP1 with a 1m34.041s, which gave him a 1.2-second advantage over the field at the time.

But he didn't improve for the rest of his first run as he had several moments with his bike, including once running wide and on the gravel at the exit of Turn 7.

Andrea Dovizioso was the first rider to get close to Marquez with a 1m34.231s and the top two remained unchanged for the first half of the session.

Dovizioso was then next to improve again, the Italian narrowly outpacing Marquez with Suzuki's Alex Rins soon moving up into third, the top three separated by only 0.008s.

As qualifying runs on new soft rear tyres at the end of the session began, Vinales demoted Dovizioso with a 1m33.547s.

Vinales improved again to end FP2 with a 1m33.378s, with Suzuki's Iannone taking second, 0.121s off the pace. Petrucci was third, the Pramac Ducati rider narrowly beating Rossi.

Cal Crutchlow was the top Honda rider in fifth, as Marquez stayed on used hard rubber, and dropped down to eighth, also behind works Ducati duo Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo.

Rins was ninth ahead of Johann Zarco, who had a crash at Turn 9.

With everyone but Franco Morbidelli improving their FP1 times, it was the same 10 riders ending the day in the overall top 10 and currently set to make it to Q2.

Zarco beat Dani Pedrosa to 10th by 0.034s, followed by the Frenchman's teammate Hafizh Syahrin and top Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro.

KTM duo Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro were 18th and 19th respectively, the former having a bike problem and the latter crashing early in the session.

FP2 results

Cla#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'33.378  
2 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'33.499 0.121
3 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'33.764 0.386
4 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'33.779 0.401
5 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'33.812 0.434
6 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'33.859 0.481
7 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'33.870 0.492
8 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'34.041 0.663
9 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'34.047 0.669
10 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'34.133 0.755
11 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'34.167 0.789
12 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'34.246 0.868
13 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'34.318 0.940
14 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'34.484 1.106
15 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'34.522 1.144
16 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'34.535 1.157
17 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'34.576 1.198
18 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'34.700 1.322
19 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'34.822 1.444
20 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'34.855 1.477
21 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'34.970 1.592
22 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'35.287 1.909
23 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'36.129 2.751
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'36.157 2.779
 
About this article
Series MotoGP
Event Dutch TT
Sub-event Friday practice
Track TT Circuit Assen
Drivers Maverick Viñales
Teams Yamaha Factory Racing
Article type Practice report
