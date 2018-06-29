Global
MotoGP Dutch TT Practice report

Assen MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1, Lorenzo crashes

Assen MotoGP: Marquez tops FP1, Lorenzo crashes
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
29/06/2018 08:52

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez led the way in first practice for this weekend's Dutch TT at Assen, beating Maverick Vinales by a little under two tenths of a second.

Marquez spent the early part of the 45-minute Friday morning session trading the fastest time with Pramac Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci, before Vinales took over at the top midway through.

The Yamaha rider set a 1m34.550s that stood as the benchmark until the final 15 minutes, when Honda man Marquez went top with a 1m34.411s.

Amid a flurry of improvements in the final few minutes, Marquez improved to a 1m34.227s, with Vinales falling 0.177s short with his best effort of 1m34.404s.

Valentino Rossi, whose most recent race victory came at Assen a year ago, made it two works Yamahas in the top three, just a tenth behind Vinales and 0.286s slower than Marquez's benchmark.

Jack Miller - who picked up his first and so far only MotoGP win at Assen in 2016 - was the quickest of the Ducati riders on his year-old Pramac machine in fourth place, a little under a tenth quicker than works rider Andrea Dovizioso.

Jorge Lorenzo suffered a late crash at the Ruskenhoek on the second of the factory GP18s, but was still able to set the seventh-fastest time behind lead Suzuki man Andrea Iannone.

Franco Morbidelli (Marc VDS Honda), Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) and Petrucci completed the top 10.

Dani Pedrosa was only 14th fastest on the second works Honda, 0.955s slower than teammate Marquez.

Bradley Smith survived an early trip through the gravel to lead the KTM charge in 16th, one place ahead of leading Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro.

FP1 results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'34.227  
2 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'34.404 0.177
3 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'34.513 0.286
4 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'34.548 0.321
5 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'34.637 0.410
6 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'34.684 0.457
7 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'34.811 0.584
8 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'34.820 0.593
9 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'34.898 0.671
10 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'35.037 0.810
11 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'35.096 0.869
12 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'35.102 0.875
13 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'35.146 0.919
14 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'35.182 0.955
15 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'35.245 1.018
16 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'35.271 1.044
17 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'35.289 1.062
18 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'35.376 1.149
19 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'35.669 1.442
20 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'35.838 1.611
21 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'35.935 1.708
22 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'35.955 1.728
23 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'36.471 2.244
24 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'36.955 2.728
