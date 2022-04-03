Argentina MotoGP: Espargaro tops extended warm-up for Aprilia

Listen to this article

Due to the freight delays causing Friday’s action to be cancelled, MotoGP elected to extend Sunday’s morning warm-up session to 40 minutes to allow the riders to recoup some lost track time.

In the early stages of warm-up, Pramac’s Johann Zarco led the way with a 1m39.452, though was soon deposed by poleman Espargaro on the Aprilia.

Ahead of his 200th MotoGP start, Espargaro stormed to an historic first pole for Aprilia in the modern era on Saturday and continued to show strong pace in the warm-up.

Espargaro would eventually get his pace down to a 1m38.648s with just under 20 minutes left on the clock.

This time would go unchallenged through to the chequered flag, with Quartararo – who will start the race from sixth – 0.244 seconds adrift in second.

Alex Rins was third on the Suzuki ahead of Pramac Ducati's Jorge Martin, who will launch from second on the grid later today having been denied pole at the death on Saturday.

Maverick Vinales continues to show strong form on the second factory Aprilia in fifth, which is where he qualified, while Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia was sixth.

After a difficult Saturday, Bagnaia will start from 13th later today having been promoted a spot by a three-place grid penalty for teammate Jack Miller.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira was seventh in warm-up but will have work to do from 16th on the grid later today.

Teammate Brad Binder shadowed him on Sunday morning in eighth, 0.398s off the pace, while LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami was the only Honda inside the top 10 at the end of warm-up in ninth.

Johann Zarco on the second Pramac Ducati completed the top 10 ahead of Suzuki’s Joan Mir, while Miller was 17th.

After a storming day for Valentino Rossi’s squad on Saturday having been one of the team’s most affected by the freight delays, its Sunday got off to a terrible start.

Marco Bezzecchi crashed through the fast Turn 6 left-hander early in the session, before teammate Luca Marini – who is due to start the race third – fell from his VR46 Ducati at Turn 2 in the final 16 minutes.

The 2022 MotoGP Argentina GP will get underway at 3pm local time (6pm BST).

