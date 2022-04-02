Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP Practice report

Argentina MotoGP: Nakagami beats Quartararo in delayed FP1

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami topped the delayed first practice for the MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix despite turning up late having tested positive for COVID this week. 

Lewis Duncan
By:


MotoGP’s return to Argentina for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began has been dominated by the freight issues which forced Friday’s sessions to be cancelled.  

With the missing cargo – majorly affecting Gresini, VR46 and KTM which were missing motorcycles, while many others were also hit by the delays – turning up in the early hours of Saturday, the rescheduled FP1 was delayed to 12:35pm local time and extended by 15 minutes to an hour.  

Just one more 60-minute practice remains before qualifying later this evening.  

The delays to the weekend proved crucial for Nakagami, who was originally ruled out of the Argentina round after testing positive for COVID earlier in the week.  

However, having tested negative several times since, Nakagami arrived in Argentina on Friday and led FP1 in the opening stages with a 1m43.246s.  

As the dirty track surface continued to clear, top spot changed hands frequently across the opening 20 minutes of running.  

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo occupied top spot with 39 minutes left on the clock having guided his Yamaha to a 1m40.335s. 

This stood as the benchmark for around 10 minutes until Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro deposed the Frenchman with a series of three session-topping laps that culminated in a 1m39.509s.  

As the session entered its final 10 minutes, much of the field went for a soft tyre time attack, with Nakagami returning to the top of the pile with a 1m39.486s.  

But Quartararo blitzed his away around his first soft tyre time attack lap with a 1m39.216s, before going slightly quicker with a 1m39.155s next time around.  

With just under a minute to go, Nakagami moved clear by 0.127 seconds of Quartararo with a 1m39.028s to sensationally end a tight FP1 fastest of all.  

Honda’s Pol Espargaro slotted into third ahead of his Aprilia-mounted brother Aleix, while VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi – who didn’t have any bikes until the morning – ending FP1 as top Ducati runner in fifth.  

Alex Rins was the leading Suzuki rider in sixth ahead of Indonesian GP winner Miguel Oliveira (KTM), Maverick Vinales on the second Aprilia, Brad Binder on the second factory KTM and Rins’ teammate Joan Mir.  

World championship leader Enea Bastianini was just 0.561s off the pace in 11th on his Gresini Ducati ahead of factory counterpart Francesco Bagnaia and Tech 3 KTM’s Remy Gardner.  

Alex Marquez was 14th on the other LCR Honda ahead of a trio of Ducatis in Johann Zarco (Pramac), Luca Marini (VR46) and Jack Miller.  

Argentina MotoGP - FP1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'39.028  
2 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'39.155 0.127
3 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'39.223 0.195
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'39.224 0.196
5 Italy Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'39.230 0.202
6 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'39.274 0.246
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'39.318 0.290
8 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'39.396 0.368
9 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'39.425 0.397
10 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'39.427 0.399
11 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'39.589 0.561
12 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'39.622 0.594
13 Australia Remy Gardner KTM 1'39.704 0.676
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'39.756 0.728
15 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'39.802 0.774
16 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'39.830 0.802
17 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'39.899 0.871
18 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'39.960 0.932
19 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'40.004 0.976
20 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'40.182 1.154
21 South Africa Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'40.293 1.265
22 Germany Stefan Bradl Honda 1'40.346 1.318
23 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 1'40.474 1.446
24 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'40.721 1.693

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
8 h
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar Prime

How Ducati turned its feared MotoGP strength into a problem in Qatar

Enea Bastianini's victory in the Qatar Grand Prix was good and bad news for Ducati. The Italian's breakthrough win on a year-old Gresini bike, and the sluggishness exhibited by the 2022 models, suggests that Ducati has failed to take advantage of having a third of the MotoGP grid and leaves it with issues to resolve

MotoGP
Mar 7, 2022
