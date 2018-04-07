Global
MotoGP Argentinian GP Qualifying report

Argentina MotoGP: Miller gambles on slicks for shock pole

Argentina MotoGP: Miller gambles on slicks for shock pole
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
07/04/2018 07:13

Pramac Ducati rider Jack Miller took a shock maiden MotoGP pole position in Argentina after he gambled on slicks in qualifying on a drying Termas de Rio Hondo track.

With rain falling in FP4, qualifying started under wet conditions and, although a dry line began to develop early on, wet tyres were used in Q1 and at the beginning of Q2.

However, Miller, Marc Marquez and Cal Crutchlow started their second runs on slick tyres, and were the only three riders to throw the dice on a switch to dry-weather rubber.

But while Marquez and Crutchlow quickly returned to the pits to revert to wets after one lap, Miller stayed out on slicks and grabbed pole with a last-second flyer, beating Dani Pedrosa by 0.177s with a time of 1m47.153s.

The front row for Sunday's race will be completed by Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, who was just 0.035s slower than Pedrosa.

Avintia Ducati rider Tito Rabat - like Miller, also on a GP17 - was an impressive fourth, with Suzuki's Alex Rins taking fifth.

Marquez was the clear favourite for a fifth straight Argentina poled coming into qualifying after topping third and fourth practice, but in the end he had to settle for sixth, 0.601s off the pace.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro was on top of the timesheets after the first runs but dropped as low as seventh by the finish, while Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso was more than a second off the pace in eighth.

The factory Yamahas of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi were only ninth and 11th respectively, sandwiching Crutchlow, as Suzuki's Andrea Iannone rounded out the Q2 order.

Q1: Espargaro beats the Ducatis

Although the factory Ducatis of Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo spent most of the Q1 in the top two, a last-second improvement from Espargaro sent him through to the second segment of qualifying.

The Aprilia rider's 1m49.128s effort put him in the clear by 0.390s, with Dovizioso joining him in advancing to Q2.

Lorenzo was also beaten by Karel Abraham's (Angel Nieto) two-year-old Ducati in the end, and the Spaniard will start the race from 14th.

Scott Redding was more than a second slower than his Aprilia teammate in fifth, giving him 15th on the grid, with Pol Espargaro leading KTM's efforts one place behind the Briton.

Avintia Ducati's Xavier Simeon, also a on two-year-old bike, was the top rookie in 17th ahead of the third GP18 of usual wet-weather specialist Danilo Petrucci (Pramac).

Q2 results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'47.153  
2 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'47.330 0.177
3 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'47.365 0.212
4 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'47.681 0.528
5 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'47.743 0.590
6 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'47.754 0.601
7 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'47.845 0.692
8 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'48.247 1.094
9 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'49.044 1.891
10 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'49.304 2.151
11 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'49.326 2.173
12 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'49.975 2.822

Q1 results:

Pos.#RiderBikeTimeGap
Q2 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'49.128  
Q2 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'49.518 0.390
13 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'49.878 0.750
14 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'50.063 0.935
15 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'50.175 1.047
16 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'50.324 1.196
17 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'50.364 1.236
18 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'50.449 1.321
19 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'50.606 1.478
20 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'50.833 1.705
21 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'51.007 1.879
22 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'51.012 1.884
23 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'51.142 2.014
24 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'51.387 2.259
