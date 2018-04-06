Argentina MotoGP: Marquez first, Dovizioso last in damp FP2

Marc Marquez topped the second, mixed-weather MotoGP practice session at Termas de Rio Hondo, as championship leader Andrea Dovizioso ended up last.

Only seven minutes into the session the rain flags were waved, which significantly reduced track activity for the next 20 minutes.

With only light rain falling for a short period of time, riders were able to run on slicks but couldn't get close to Marquez's early top time of 1m40.873s.

Once the track was dry enough, Marquez rejoined and improved three times in quick succession, his 1m40.285s beating Dani Pedrosa's FP1 benchmark.

During the late stages, Marquez went nearly a second faster and topped the session with his 1m39.395s effort.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow was the only other rider who managed to go under the 1m40s barrier, with Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat nearly a second off the pace in third.

Suzuki's Andrea Iannone was fourth, narrowly outpacing Dani Pedrosa and the Yamaha factory duo of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

The second Suzuki of Alex Rins was next up, with the top eight riders all currently on course to advance to Q2.

Angel Nieto Ducati's Alvaro Bautista and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) were ninth and 10th in the session.

However, the top 10 of the overall order is completed by Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha), 12th and 14th in the FP2 session.

The factory Ducatis had a disappointing showing, with Jorge Lorenzo only taking 17th and Dovizioso ending up 24th, seven tenths slower than second-to-last Xavier Simeon.

