MotoGP Argentinian GP Practice report

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez first, Dovizioso last in damp FP2

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez first, Dovizioso last in damp FP2
By: David Gruz, Editorial assistant
06/04/2018 07:08

Marc Marquez topped the second, mixed-weather MotoGP practice session at Termas de Rio Hondo, as championship leader Andrea Dovizioso ended up last.

Only seven minutes into the session the rain flags were waved, which significantly reduced track activity for the next 20 minutes.

With only light rain falling for a short period of time, riders were able to run on slicks but couldn't get close to Marquez's early top time of 1m40.873s.

Once the track was dry enough, Marquez rejoined and improved three times in quick succession, his 1m40.285s beating Dani Pedrosa's FP1 benchmark.

During the late stages, Marquez went nearly a second faster and topped the session with his 1m39.395s effort.

LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow was the only other rider who managed to go under the 1m40s barrier, with Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat nearly a second off the pace in third.

Suzuki's Andrea Iannone was fourth, narrowly outpacing Dani Pedrosa and the Yamaha factory duo of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi.

The second Suzuki of Alex Rins was next up, with the top eight riders all currently on course to advance to Q2.

Angel Nieto Ducati's Alvaro Bautista and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) were ninth and 10th in the session.

However, the top 10 of the overall order is completed by Jack Miller (Pramac Ducati) and Johann Zarco (Tech 3 Yamaha), 12th and 14th in the FP2 session.

The factory Ducatis had a disappointing showing, with Jorge Lorenzo only taking 17th and Dovizioso ending up 24th, seven tenths slower than second-to-last Xavier Simeon.

FP2 results

Cla#RiderBikeTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'39.395  
2 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'39.799 0.404
3 53 spain Tito Rabat  Ducati 1'40.346 0.951
4 29 italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'40.455 1.060
5 26 spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'40.494 1.099
6 25 spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'40.510 1.115
7 46 italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'40.577 1.182
8 42 spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'40.592 1.197
9 19 spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'40.766 1.371
10 41 spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'40.800 1.405
11 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'40.839 1.444
12 43 australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'40.842 1.447
13 9 italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'40.863 1.468
14 5 france Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'40.974 1.579
15 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'41.198 1.803
16 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'41.257 1.862
17 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'41.334 1.939
18 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'41.357 1.962
19 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'41.784 2.389
20 21 italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'41.832 2.437
21 44 spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'41.867 2.472
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'41.898 2.503
23 10 belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'42.242 2.847
24 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'42.973 3.578
 
