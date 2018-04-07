Global
MotoGP Argentinian GP Practice report

Argentina MotoGP: Marquez tops wet FP3, Ducatis to Q1

By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
07/04/2018 02:52

Honda rider Marc Marquez dominated the third MotoGP practice session at Argentina's Termas de Rio Hondo, as both works Ducatis missed out on automatic Q2 spots.

A wet-weather session left championship leader Andrea Dovizioso and teammate Jorge Lorenzo - as well as the other 2018-spec Ducati of Pramac rider Danilo Petrucci – outside of the combined practice top 10, after the Italian marque's bikes struggled on Friday.

Rain overnight followed by overcast conditions throughout the day meant the track surface did not dry enough in time for third practice, and riders were thus resigned to wet-tyre testing.

Marquez monopolised the top spot in the opening minutes, but was soon surpassed by Dovizioso, before Tech 3 duo Hafizh Syahrin and Johann Zarco took turns out front.

The reigning champion reclaimed the lead with the session's first sub-1m51s lap, before subsequent improvements shuffled him down the order.

Yet Marquez saved his best for last, logging a 1m48.896s in the final seconds – which left him comfortably first, despite being over nine seconds down on his Friday benchmark.

Zarco improved at the chequered flag to cut Marquez's lead to 0.607s, while Nieto Ducati pair Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham were the only other two riders within a second of the Honda man.

Petrucci made it three Ducatis in the top five, followed by LCR's Cal Crutchlow and KTM rider Pol Espargaro, with Syahrin, Dovizioso and Dani Pedrosa making up the top 10 in FP3.

While both works Ducatis will have to fight their way through Q1, the rest of MotoGP's leading factories are assured of having their bikes in the pole shoot-out.

Marquez and Pedrosa will be joined in Q2 by the privateer Honda of Crutchlow, with the Suzukis of Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins and the Yamahas of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales likewise booking their spots.

Zarco and Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller are also in as the two riders to advance on the strength of their FP1 times – with Miller joined by fellow GP17 rider Tito Rabat as the only other Ducati to make sure of a Q2 spot.

Session results

Pos.#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 14 1'48.896  
2 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 21 1'49.503 0.607
3 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 20 1'49.828 0.932
4 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 15 1'49.892 0.996
5 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 15 1'49.948 1.052
6 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 13 1'50.149 1.253
7 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 15 1'50.245 1.349
8 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 18 1'50.261 1.365
9 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 17 1'50.396 1.500
10 26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 16 1'50.463 1.567
11 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 19 1'50.645 1.749
12 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 17 1'50.679 1.783
13 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 17 1'50.685 1.789
14 41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 14 1'50.747 1.851
15 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 12 1'50.972 2.076
16 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 18 1'51.001 2.105
17 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 20 1'51.051 2.155
18 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 19 1'51.170 2.274
19 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 17 1'51.197 2.301
20 38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 13 1'51.296 2.400
21 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 20 1'51.636 2.740
22 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 17 1'52.352 3.456
23 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 18 1'52.462 3.566
24 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 6 1'52.648 3.752

 

