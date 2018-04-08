Global
MotoGP Argentinian GP Race report

Argentina MotoGP: Crutchlow wins crazy race, Marquez hits Rossi

By: Valentin Khorounzhiy, News Editor
08/04/2018 07:10

Cal Crutchlow triumphed in a surreal Argentina MotoGP race, which featured a bizarre start delay and a collision between arch-rivals Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi.

LCR Honda rider Crutchlow prevailed in a breathless four-bike battle for victory, which was set up when a rampant Marquez was forced to serve a ride-through penalty from the lead after having stalled on the grid.

Marquez was charging through the pack when he came up on Rossi, and divebombed the Italian down the inside of Turn 13 - barging the Yamaha man out of the way and leaving Rossi to fall over on the wet grass.

Warm-up and the support races had taken place on a gradually drying track, but it was soaked again ahead of the main event, with all riders - except for poleman Jack Miller – lining up on the grid on wets.

But the track surface was drying quickly, and as the scheduled race start edged ever closer, riders began to pull into the pitlane en masse to switch to dry tyres.

As more and more riders abandoned their grid slots and began to queue up at the pitlane exit, Miller's Ducati GP17 was soon left as the only bike on the grid – only for the organisers to delay the start, citing safety concerns.

Following an impromptu team boss meeting, all riders but Miller were moved several rows back, leaving the Aussie all by himself at the sharp end of the grid.

The start was then briefly held up further as Marquez stalled and bump-started his Honda on the fully-formed grid before retaking his slot.

The buffer out front allowed Miller to keep the lead on the opening lap, but he was then quickly reeled and passed by a charging Marquez – who was two seconds clear when he was assessed a ride-through, which dropped him to 19th.

With Marquez out of the way, a top four of Miller, Alex Rins, Johann Zarco and Crutchlow broke away out front, escaping into the distance from the chasing pack led by Qatar winner Andrea Dovizioso.

The quartet ran in formation until Rins began to attack Miller, the pair trading the lead on several occasions before Rins made a move stick with nine laps to go – only to run wide a lap later and drop to fourth.

With six laps to go, Miller had a major moment at Turn 13, giving up the lead to Crutchlow and dropping back from the lead battle.

Zarco soon overtook Crutchlow, but the Brit returned the favour with a slipstream pass on the penultimate lap – and held on to claim his third MotoGP win.

Rins celebrated his maiden MotoGP podium in third behind Zarco, who equalled his best-ever finish, while Miller was forced to settle for fourth.

Marquez passed Maverick Vinales on the final lap to take fifth, but was assessed a 30-second penalty for his clash with Rossi, which dropped him down to 18th.

Dovizioso, Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat, Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, Tech 3 rookie Hafizh Syahrin and Pramac's Danilo Petrucci this made up the top 10 behind Vinales.

Rossi took the chequered flag in 19th, four places behind a struggling Jorge Lorenzo.

Marquez's Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa was among the race's three retirements, exiting with a highside crash on the opening lap after Zarco had nudged him wide.

Race results

Pos.#RiderBikeLapsTimeGap
1 35 united_kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 24 40'36.342  
2 5 france Johann Zarco Yamaha 24 40'36.593 0.251
3 42 spain Alex Rins Suzuki 24 40'38.843 2.501
4 43 australia Jack Miller Ducati 24 40'40.732 4.390
5 25 spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 24 40'51.283 14.941
6 4 italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 24 40'58.875 22.533
7 53 spain Tito Rabat Ducati 24 40'59.368 23.026
8 29 italy Andrea Iannone Suzuki 24 41'00.263 23.921
9 55 malaysia Hafizh Syahrin Yamaha 24 41'00.653 24.311
10 9 italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 24 41'02.345 26.003
11 44 spain Pol Espargaro KTM 24 41'07.364 31.022
12 45 united_kingdom Scott Redding Aprilia 24 41'08.233 31.891
13 30 japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 24 41'08.794 32.452
14 21 italy Franco Morbidelli Honda 24 41'18.403 42.061
15 99 spain Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 24 41'18.616 42.274
16 19 spain Alvaro Bautista Ducati 24 41'18.967 42.625
17 12 switzerland Thomas Luthi Honda 24 41'19.692 43.350
18 93 spain Marc Marquez Honda 24 41'20.202 43.860
19 46 italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 24 41'28.424 52.082
20 17 czech_republic Karel Abraham Ducati 24 41'40.286 1'03.944
21 10 belgium Xavier Simeon Ducati 24 41'46.486 1'10.144
  38 united_kingdom Bradley Smith KTM 17 29'19.028 7 laps
  41 spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 13 22'32.967 11 laps
  26 spain Dani Pedrosa Honda 0    
