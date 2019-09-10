Aragon MotoGP race time shifted to avoid F1 clash

The final round of the European leg of the 2019 campaign at the Motorland circuit in North-Eastern Spain will take place at 13:00 local time, instead of 14:00 as usual.

It ensures no overlap with the F1 night race in Singapore, which begins at 20:10 local time, 14:10 in Western Europe.

The Moto3 race in Aragon will take its usual slot of 11:00, while the Moto2 race will run after the conclusion of the main event at 14:30.

This year marks the first time the Aragon MotoGP and Singapore F1 rounds have clashed, with the latter having been moved back a week compared to its 2018 slot for 2019.

Of the five MotoGP rounds after Aragon, three clash with F1 grands prix: Australia (with Mexico), Malaysia (with the US) and Valencia (with Brazil).