© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Iannone dominates warm-up, Marquez crashes

shares
comments
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 23, 2018, 8:09 AM

Suzuki's Andrea Iannone dominated the Sunday morning warm-up session for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix, as both he and Marc Marquez crashed.

Iannone shot up to the lead halfway through the 20-minute session with a 1m48.508s lap, and then did a 1m47.888s shortly afterwards to open up an advantage of over seven tenths.

Andrea Dovizioso closed the gap by a tenth, the Ducati rider taking second 0.649s adrift, with Honda's Marquez third.

Marquez had a crash with four minutes remaining at Turn 1, shortly followed by a fall from Iannone at the second corner and Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro at Turn 3.

Fourth-placed Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) was the last rider to be less than a second off the pace, while Valentino Rossi, who endured his joint-worst ever qualifying session on Saturday, was fifth.

The lead Yamaha rider narrowly outpaced Ducati satellite men Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto), Danilo Petrucci (Pramac) and Jack Miller (Pramac).

The top 10 was completed by Honda's Dani Pedrosa and Yamaha's Maverick Vinales as polesitter Jorge Lorenzo could only take 11th.

MotoGP debutant Jordi Torres was 23rd, less than half a second slower than his Avintia Ducati teammate Xavier Simeon.

Warm-up results

Cla # Rider Bike Laps Time Gap
1 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 8 1'47.888  
2 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 11 1'48.537 0.649
3 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 10 1'48.618 0.730
4 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 10 1'48.848 0.960
5 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 11 1'48.902 1.014
6 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 11 1'48.939 1.051
7 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 9 1'48.941 1.053
8 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 10 1'48.967 1.079
9 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 11 1'49.100 1.212
10 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 11 1'49.135 1.247
11 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 9 1'49.171 1.283
12 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 11 1'49.184 1.296
13 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 11 1'49.246 1.358
14 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 10 1'49.338 1.450
15 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 10 1'49.364 1.476
16 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 9 1'49.445 1.557
17 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 11 1'49.452 1.564
18 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 11 1'49.516 1.628
19 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 10 1'49.913 2.025
20 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 11 1'50.169 2.281
21 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 11 1'50.436 2.548
22 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 11 1'50.776 2.888
23 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Ducati 11 1'51.258 3.370
About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Drivers Marc Marquez, Andrea Iannone
Teams Team Suzuki MotoGP
Author David Gruz
Article type Practice report

