Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Aragon GP / Practice report

Aragon MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in FP1

shares
comments
Aragon MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Ducati 1-2-3-4 in FP1
David Gruz
By: David Gruz
Sep 21, 2018, 8:54 AM

Andrea Dovizioso was fastest in first practice for MotoGP's Aragon Grand Prix, as Ducati riders locked out of the top four places.

Home hero Marc Marquez led the first half of the 45-minute session with an early benchmark 1m48.804s, the only rider below the 1m49s barrier.

The second rider to do so was Dovizioso, who went exactly one thousandth of a second quicker than Marquez, and the factory Ducati rider did not lose the lead for the remaining 20 minutes.

Although for a brief moment the top three were separated by 0.001s when Maverick Vinales set the same time as Dovizioso, the Ducati rider then went eight tenths quicker.

He stayed ahead to top the session with his 1m48.020s, with only his future teammate Danilo Petrucci managing to get close to him with a 1m48.210s.

Jack Miller and Jorge Lorenzo completed an all-Ducati top four, but both more than seven tenths off the pace.

Vinales and Marquez were best of the rest in fifth and sixth respectively with two more Yamaha riders, Valentino Rossi and Johann Zarco, following them.

Cal Crutchlow was ninth ahead of Andrea Iannone, who had a small mechanical issue with his clutch cover during the session, Alex Rins and Espargaro brothers Pol and Aleix.

The session ended in dramatic fashion for Xavier Simeon, riding Tito Rabat's GP17 for the second weekend in a row, as his engine exploded at Turn 1 in a huge cloud of smoke.

Avintia's MotoGP debutant Jordi Torres was 24th, 4.8s slower than Dovizioso but comfortably within the 107% cut-off.

FP1 results:

Pos. # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso  Ducati 1'48.020  
2 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci  Ducati 1'48.210 0.190
3 43 Australia Jack Miller  Ducati 1'48.734 0.714
4 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo  Ducati 1'48.751 0.731
5 25 Spain Maverick Viñales  Yamaha 1'48.803 0.783
6 93 Spain Marc Marquez  Honda 1'48.804 0.784
7 46 Italy Valentino Rossi  Yamaha 1'48.958 0.938
8 5 France Johann Zarco  Yamaha 1'49.003 0.983
9 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow  Honda 1'49.128 1.108
10 29 Italy Andrea Iannone  Suzuki 1'49.241 1.221
11 42 Spain Alex Rins  Suzuki 1'49.439 1.419
12 44 Spain Pol Espargaro  KTM 1'49.526 1.506
13 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro  Aprilia 1'49.637 1.617
14 19 Spain Alvaro Bautista  Ducati 1'49.639 1.619
15 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham  Ducati 1'49.648 1.628
16 45 United Kingdom Scott Redding  Aprilia 1'49.780 1.760
17 38 United Kingdom Bradley Smith  KTM 1'49.900 1.880
18 26 Spain Dani Pedrosa  Honda 1'49.944 1.924
19 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami  Honda 1'50.070 2.050
20 12 Switzerland Thomas Luthi  Honda 1'50.219 2.199
21 10 Belgium Xavier Simeon  Ducati 1'50.314 2.294
22 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli  Honda 1'50.377 2.357
23 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin  Yamaha 1'50.694 2.674
24 81 Spain Jordi Torres  Ducati 1'52.823 4.803
Next MotoGP article
Rossi hopes he's "wrong" about Yamaha gains

Previous article

Rossi hopes he's "wrong" about Yamaha gains

Next article

Marquez leaves his mark on Motorland Aragon

Marquez leaves his mark on Motorland Aragon
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Aragon GP
Sub-event Friday practice
Drivers Andrea Dovizioso Shop Now
Teams Ducati Team Shop Now
Author David Gruz
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

Shop Our Store
Ducati Team

Ducati Team

Shop Now
Andrea Dovizioso

Andrea Dovizioso

Shop Now

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.