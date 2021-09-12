Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

Aragon MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the Aragon Grand Prix. Here's how you can watch the main race on Sunday.

Aragon MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Francesco Bagnaia led the first 1-2 for Ducati in qualifying since 2018, beating his teammate Jack Miller to pole position.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will join them on the front row in third, but the Yamaha rider has warned that he doesn't have the pace to finish on the podium.

Pre-race favourite Marc Marquez will start fourth on the Honda, ahead of Pramac's Jorge Martin and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Espargaro's new teammate Maverick Vinales will make his Aprilia debut from 19th on the grid.

What time does the Aragon MotoGP start today?

The Aragon GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Motorland Aragon The race distance has been fixed at 23 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Aragon MotoGP race:

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Eurosport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans 7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
  • China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Aragon Grand Prix - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'46.322  
2 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'46.688 0.366
3 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'46.719 0.397
4 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'46.736 0.414
5 Spain Jorge Martin Ducati 1'46.878 0.556
6 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'46.883 0.561
7 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'47.162 0.840
8 Spain Pol Espargaro Honda 1'47.194 0.872
9 Italy Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'47.278 0.956
10 France Johann Zarco Ducati 1'47.288 0.966
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'47.366 1.044
12 South Africa Brad Binder KTM 1'47.932 1.610
13 Spain Iker Lecuona KTM 1'47.508 1.186
14 Spain Alex Marquez Honda 1'47.542 1.220
15 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'47.613 1.291
16 Italy Danilo Petrucci KTM 1'47.708 1.386
17 Italy Luca Marini Ducati 1'47.741 1.419
18 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'47.750 1.428
19 Spain Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'47.764 1.442
20 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'47.790 1.468
21 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'47.863 1.541
22 United Kingdom Jake Dixon Yamaha 1'48.146 1.824
View full results
