Aragon MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Francesco Bagnaia led the first 1-2 for Ducati in qualifying since 2018, beating his teammate Jack Miller to pole position.

Championship leader Fabio Quartararo will join them on the front row in third, but the Yamaha rider has warned that he doesn't have the pace to finish on the podium.

Pre-race favourite Marc Marquez will start fourth on the Honda, ahead of Pramac's Jorge Martin and the Aprilia of Aleix Espargaro.

Espargaro's new teammate Maverick Vinales will make his Aprilia debut from 19th on the grid.

What time does the Aragon MotoGP start today?

The Aragon GP will will get underway at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Motorland Aragon The race distance has been fixed at 23 laps.

Date : Su n day, September 12, 2021

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAT / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 5:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2021 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP2 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 FP3 08:55 09:55 10:55 04:55 01:55 18:55 17:55 14:25 FP4 12:30 13:30 14:30 08:30 05:30 22:30 21:30 18:00 Qualifying 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 23:10 22:10 18:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?

The following channels will broadcast the Aragon MotoGP race:

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Eurosport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans 7

Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports

China: Star Sports / Guangdong Television

South Korea: Star Sports

Americas

USA: NBCSN

Canada: DAZN

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport (new for 2021)

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Aragon Grand Prix - Starting grid: