MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch the Aragon Grand Prix?
This weekend MotoGP travels to Spain for the Aragon Grand Prix. Find out how to watch it, what time it starts and more here.
What time does the Aragon MotoGP start today?
The Aragon GP will get underway at 3pm local time. The race time has been pushed back by an hour following complaints from riders about the cold weather at the Spanish venue.
The race distance is set at 23 laps.
- Date: Sunday, 18th October, 2020
- Start time: 3:00pm CEST / 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT / 6:30pm IST / 10pm JST / 11pm AEST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
How can I watch the Aragon MotoGP?
The following channels will broadcast the Aragon MotoGP race:
Europe:
- Spain: DAZN
- UK: BT Sport
- France: Canal+
- Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
- Italy: Sky Sport
- Hungary: Spiler TV
- Netherlands: Eurosport
Asia:
- Japan: G+/Hulu
- Thailand: PPTV
- India: Eurosport
- Indonesia: Trans 7
- Malaysia and Singapore: Fox Sports
Americas
- USA: NBCSN (delayed broadcast at 7pm)
- Canada: DAZN
- Brazil: Sport TV
- Argentina: ESPN+
Oceania
- Australia: Fox Sports
- New Zealand: Sky TV
Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?
MotoGP offers its own on-demand streaming service for live coverage of grands prix. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Weather forecast for Aragon MotoGP
The current forecast suggests a dry Aragon GP, with the temperature at Alcaniz expected to be around 19C for the race start at 3pm local time.
Starting grid for Aragon MotoGP (top 12)
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'47.076
|2
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|1'47.122
|0.046
|3
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|1'47.305
|0.229
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|1'47.317
|0.241
|5
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|1'47.413
|0.337
|6
|Joan Mir
|Suzuki
|1'47.679
|0.603
|7
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|1'47.759
|0.683
|8
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|1'47.924
|0.848
|9
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|1'47.988
|0.912
|10
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|1'48.035
|0.959
|11
|Alex Marquez
|Honda
|1'48.189
|1.113
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|1'48.202
|1.126
|View full results
Previous article
Aragon MotoGP: Quartararo takes pole despite hip injury
Next article
Aleix Espargaro explains qualifying collision with brother Pol
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|Aragon GP
|Author
|Rachit Thukral