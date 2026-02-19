Aprilia steps up efforts to lure Francesco Bagnaia for 2027 MotoGP project

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola is pushing hard to convince two-time champion Francesco Bagnaia to join the Noale factory alongside Marco Bezzecchi next season.

Ducati is expected to announce Marc Marquez’s contract renewal for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons in the coming days, a move that would pave the way for the confirmation of Pedro Acosta’s arrival for the same period.

Such a reshuffle would leave Marquez’s current team-mate, Bagnaia, without a seat in Ducati’s factory garage next season.

With it increasingly clear that his future lies away from Bologna, Bagnaia has begun exploring alternative options. Through his agent, Gianluca Falcioni, the two-time MotoGP champion has been holding discreet talks with potential suitors.

One of the first approaches came from Aprilia. Initially, Bagnaia parked that possibility, having spent much of his career with Ducati and appearing more inclined to move to a Japanese manufacturer.

Honda has effectively been ruled out, with the Japanese giant set to invest heavily in Fabio Quartararo while also targeting a young rider for its second seat. That left Yamaha as the frontrunner in negotiations, and until recently all signs pointed towards the Iwata factory pairing the two most recent MotoGP champions prior to Marquez’s Ducati resurgence — Jorge Martin and Bagnaia — for 2027 and 2028.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: MotoGP

During the Sepang test, Bagnaia made it clear he would not consider a satellite ride.

“I believe I am a frontrunner rider, so my ambitions must always lead me to stay at the forefront,” he said. “There are many opportunities, and the good work I have done in recent years certainly helps at this moment."

In doing so, he effectively ruled out a move to VR46, the team owned by his long-time mentor Valentino Rossi.

Aprilia renews its push

While Yamaha remains Bagnaia’s priority, Motorsport.com understands that Aprilia has recently returned with an improved proposal, backed by the persuasive efforts of Rivola.

Aprilia’s racing budget, under the Piaggio Group, is considerably smaller than Yamaha’s. However, Jorge Martin’s departure to the factory Yamaha squad at the end of the season will free up an estimated €4million in salary.

Part of that allocation has already gone towards Marco Bezzecchi’s new contract, but around €3m is believed to be available as a starting point in negotiations with Bagnaia.

For Aprilia, assembling what it sees as the two leading Italian riders of the moment – Bezzecchi and Bagnaia – would represent a dream scenario. The fact that the pair are friends and members of the VR46 Rider Academy adds an emotional element to the pitch Rivola is making.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia and Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Photo by: Asif Zubairi / Motorsport Network

Sporting arguments also support Aprilia’s case. At present, the RS-GP is widely regarded as a more competitive package than Yamaha’s new M1 V4, strengthening Noale’s appeal.

Another factor that could weigh in negotiations is Yamaha’s apparent preference for Martin before intensifying discussions with Bagnaia – a detail that may not have gone unnoticed by the Italian.

“Renewing Marco was our main priority,” Rivola said in early February after confirming Bezzecchi’s extension. “Once that priority was set, we will see how the market evolves.”

Asked about the prospect of fielding two Italian riders, the former Ferrari Formula 1 executive was deliberately cautious.

“I’m not saying yes or no. There are interesting scenarios,” Rivola said. “But I believe that if Aprilia continues to demonstrate its growth and shows it can build fast bikes, the top riders will come.”

Time, however, may be Aprilia’s biggest obstacle. Once Marquez’s Ducati renewal is officially announced, the rider market is expected to move quickly. Yamaha is pushing Bagnaia to finalise an agreement, even as Aprilia attempts to sway him — not only with sporting arguments, but also with sentiment.