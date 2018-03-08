Aprilia reveals its 2018 MotoGP livery

Aprilia has unveiled the 2018 livery for its MotoGP bike, which will be ridden by Aleix Espargaro and Scott Redding.

The new paint scheme, unveiled on Thursday at the Italian manufacturer's Noale base, features slightly more red compared to the 2017 version.

Aprilia is going into its fourth MotoGP season in collaboration with Gresini Racing, with Espargaro continuing with the team for a second year.

Redding meanwhile will make his debut for the team as a replacement for Sam Lowes, whose contract was ended after one season.

Aprilia had a relatively subdued pre-season with Espargaro taking 14th overall in all three tests and only in Buriram managing to be less than a second off the pace.

Redding was only 23rd, 18th and 20th at the three test venues but showed improvement by closing the gap to Espargaro from eight tenths at Sepang to three in Qatar.

The low-key tests were partly down to the riders using last year's engine, as Aprilia delayed the introduction of the new power unit until the Qatar season opener.

With Aprilia revealing its bike, KTM is the last MotoGP manufacturer to have its official 2018 launch, which will take place on 12th March.