Subscribe
MotoGP Sepang Official Testing
News

Aprilia brings F1-inspired blown diffuser to MotoGP in Sepang test

Aprilia caused a stir in the MotoGP paddock as it debuted an F1-inspired blown diffuser at the Sepang pre-season test on Tuesday.

Franco Nugnes
Author Franco Nugnes
Updated
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team

Aerodynamic devices have been gaining prominence in MotoGP for several years now, but manufacturers have taken things up a notch in 2024, as evidenced by pictures coming out of the Sepang International Circuit this week.

While all five manufacturers have put extra focus on aero over the winter, Aprilia in particular has introduced some radical solutions in its bid to close the gap to Ducati and KTM this year.

Marco de Luca, Head of Vehicle at Aprilia Racing, has plenty of F1 experience under his belt thanks to a stint as an aerodynamicist at Ferrari during its wildly successful era with Michael Schumacher.

One of the ideas that de Luca had patented in June has now made its way to the Aprilia RS-GP, and marks the first use of such a concept in MotoGP.

Blown diffuser was a technology that was pioneered by Red Bull during the early 2010s and it involved directing hot exhaust gases over the diffuser to generate more downforce.

Aprilia has come up with its own version of the concept, which was spotted during the first pre-season test of the year in Malaysia this week, and is part of a larger overhaul of the rear end of the RS-GP.

Initially, the attention fell on the upper part of the tail which has only two lateral profiles and a small cantilevered flap, in addition to a single wing - a departure from the triplane layout that many others have adopted.

But of more interest is the lower part of the bike, which Aprilia has cleverly designed to build a channel that acts as an extractor profile.

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

One of the exhausts has been placed inside the tunnel, and thanks to the blowing of the hot gasses, it accelerates the flow trend, thereby improving the air extraction. 

The two vertical bulkheads on the sides of the rear wheel, anchored to the rear swingarm, are also useful elements for cleaning up the trail for greater efficiency of the diffuser.

Of course, there are losses due to the turbulence of the rear wheel and everything is still at an experimental stage, with an off-channel version of the terminal also trialled by Aprilia.

Copying its double diffuser design won't be easy because it requires a lot of CFD work and testing in the wind tunnel, but it could be the start of a new area of development that could revolutionise aerodynamic concepts in MotoGP.

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Aprilia Racing Team bike

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

shares
comments
Previous article Gallery: The F1-inspired aero devices spotted in MotoGP's Sepang test
Next article Mir: Honda's MotoGP situation cannot be resolved in pre-season testing
Franco Nugnes
More from
Franco Nugnes
F1 could ditch 18-inch wheels for 2026 in bid to drop car weight

F1 could ditch 18-inch wheels for 2026 in bid to drop car weight

Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 could ditch 18-inch wheels for 2026 in bid to drop car weight F1 could ditch 18-inch wheels for 2026 in bid to drop car weight

Ferrari was set to delay new F1 rear suspension at Imola

Ferrari was set to delay new F1 rear suspension at Imola

Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP

Ferrari was set to delay new F1 rear suspension at Imola Ferrari was set to delay new F1 rear suspension at Imola

Dakar Video | Sparco innovates with new water-repellent seat for Side by Side

Dakar Video | Sparco innovates with new water-repellent seat for Side by Side

Dakar
Dakar

Dakar Video | Sparco innovates with new water-repellent seat for Side by Side Dakar Video | Sparco innovates with new water-repellent seat for Side by Side

Latest news

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design Alpine's 2024 F1 car "new front to back" after maxing out 2023 design

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car Alpine takes covers off 2024 F1 car

Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger

Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger

F1 Formula 1
Alpine launch

Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger Watch LIVE - Alpine launches 2024 F1 challenger

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

MGP MotoGP
Sepang Official Testing

Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test Marquez still riding Ducati like Honda in Sepang MotoGP test

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2024 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe