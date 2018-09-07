Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
MotoGP / Breaking news

Aprilia announces Smith as 2019 MotoGP test rider

shares
comments
Aprilia announces Smith as 2019 MotoGP test rider
Jamie Klein
By: Jamie Klein
Sep 7, 2018, 7:50 AM

The Aprilia MotoGP team has announced that current KTM rider Bradley Smith will be its test rider next season.

Smith revealed on Thursday at Misano that he was on the verge of securing a deal with the Noale manufacturer to assist race riders Aleix Espargaro and Andrea Iannone with the development of the RS-GP.

Aprilia confirmed the agreement on Friday morning ahead of first practice for this weekend's San Marino Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old will make an unspecified amount of wildcard appearances next season. Aprilia is allowed to enter as many as six additional entries next season as it is a concession team.

Smith previously said he wanted to make five wildcard outings in 2019 and KTM's desire to cut back on wildcards was the main reason why he did not stay on at the Austrian marque in a test role.

The arrival of Smith gives Aprilia a full-time test rider with MotoGP experience, with previous development work being carried out largely by Italian Superbike racer Matteo Baiocco after the departure of Mike di Meglio.

It also continues a growing trend in the MotoGP paddock of manufacturers having a top-level test rider to call upon.

Ducati began the trend by recruiting Michele Pirro, a regular wildcard and replacement rider in recent years, while KTM hired Mika Kallio as a full-time tester when it joined MotoGP last year.

Since then, Sylvain Guintoli and Stefan Bradl have taken up similar roles at Suzuki and Honda respectively, while Yamaha is pushing ahead with plans for a European test team of its own for next season, to be spearheaded by Jonas Folger.

Former Tech 3 rider Folger was present last week for a private test at Aragon, but did not ride the M1 bike.

Jonas Folger, Monster Yamaha Tech 3

Jonas Folger, Monster Yamaha Tech 3

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next MotoGP article
Lorenzo: Rossi's attitude to Marquez like a "little child"

Previous article

Lorenzo: Rossi's attitude to Marquez like a "little child"

Next article

Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice

Misano MotoGP: Dovizioso leads Crutchlow in first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Drivers Bradley Smith
Teams Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
Author Jamie Klein
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018 00:51
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Aragon Grand Prix 2018

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon 01:16
MotoGP

Go Figure: MotoGP - Aragon GP, Motorland Aragon

News in depth
Honda needs
MotoGP

Honda needs "more neutral" bike should Marquez leave

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too
MotoGP

Torres to stand in for Rabat in Thailand too

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion
MotoGP

Petrucci upset by Lorenzo’s remarks on Ducati promotion

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.