Aprilia analysis of Vinales Portugal crash revealed "human problem"

The Spaniard scored a first win for Aprilia since joining the marque in 2021 in the sprint race three weeks ago in Portugal and was a factor in the fight for victory in the grand prix.

But a worsening gearbox issue, while he was running in second, led to him slowing down onto the final lap, before causing him to crash out seconds later at Turn 1.

Vinales says Aprilia’s analysis of the issue determined that it was caused by a human error, though would not elaborate further than that and says it won’t happen again.

“Of course, I talk with the team. Of course, I wanted to know what happened. Of course, I’m involved in everything I can improve for the team,” he said on Thursday ahead of the Americas Grand Prix.

“And basically, what is very important is that, more than it being a technical problem, it was a human problem.

“So, that’s very important. I cannot say more about it. That’s a good sign because we need to believe that our bike’s reliability is good.

“Of course, it’s something we always have in mind as something to improve, but we know we have a good package and we need to carry on the momentum.

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“It’s more about something that never happens. It should never happen. But the important point is that it’s not mechanical. We are happy it’s not a technical problem. It should not happen again.”

While typically fast at the Algarve International Circuit on the RS-GP, Vinales believes he can carry that pace into the Circuit of the Americas, which he feels shares the same characteristics.

“I think in every track we can be fast,” he noted.

“I think we must think like that. It’s true that to be at the level of Portimao, it’s complicated to be [like this] every weekend.

“But we will try. I don’t see any difference between Portimao and Austin: up and down [hill], fast corners, tight corners.

“It [the Aprilia] should work and I am very motivated to keep working and keep pushing.”