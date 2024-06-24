Aprilia: Adapting to all new line-up in MotoGP 2025 the only "question mark" for us

Aprilia says adapting to an all-new MotoGP rider line-up remains the only “question mark” for the marque as it prepares to welcome Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi from Ducati in 2025.

Aprilia’s MotoGP programme is set for a major reshuffle next year, with the two riders who have played a major role in transforming the RS-GP into a race-winning bike leaving for pastures new.

Aleix Espargaro, who has been one of the cornerstones of the Aprilia project is retiring from active competition and is set to take on a test rider role with Honda, while Maverick Vinales will move to the satellite Tech3 KTM squad after more than three years with the Italian manufacturer.

The two have been replaced with two top-quality riders in Martin and Bezzecchi, both joining from the Ducati fold, although it does mean Aprilia will have to start 2025 with a fresh slate.

Speaking following the news that Bezzecchi will leave VR46 to join Aprilia on a multi-year contract, the Noale-based marque’s CEO Massimo Rivola admitted that having two new riders in 2025 is not “ideal” for the factory.

However, he also believes, both Martin and Bezzecchi are the right candidates to lead the squad forward through its transition phase.

“That is the only question mark that we have because it's not ideal to change two riders at the same time,” he said.

“But with such two good talents, we are betting on the right horses. It's not ideal but we also have a satellite team and I hope that the satellite [Trackhouse] team gives us a bit of continuity.

“Again, it's not ideal but when you have a couple like Martin and Bezzecchi you must be happy.”

Espargaro and Vinales are moving to rival manufacturers in 2025 following their departures from Aprilia, although the former’s appointment at Honda is yet to be made official.

Asked who will help lead the bike development over the remainder of the season, as Aprilia would not want Espargaro and Vinales to take its tech secrets to other teams, Rivola stressed that it is important to not undermine the work put in by test rider Lorenzo Savadori, who has sacrificed results in wildcard outings in order to further hone the RS-GP.

“To be honest we need to give credit to Lorenzo Savadori who has been our test rider for many years so far,” he said.

“This bike looks like not really competitive when he does wildcard. I'd say he is a bit of a victim of us. You need to have the attitude and the love for your team, your factory, your manufacturer to do what you have to do. And so far we always got in the right direction.

“For sure the help of the riding style of Maverick gave us an additional boost to the development because Aleix was already with us for a lot of years and for sure having a satellite team was also another step forward.

“Soon there will be four RS-GP 24s [with Trackhouse rider Raul Fernandez also getting the latest-spec chassis], so that would be another way to step up.

“But we think that the drawing office and the test team at Noale are doing quite a great job. Obviously still not enough and I know that it will never be enough. But we rely and trust a lot on their job.”