MotoGP / Andalusian GP / Preview

Why is it called Andalusian GP? Second Jerez MotoGP race explained

shares
comments
Why is it called Andalusian GP? Second Jerez MotoGP race explained
By:
Jul 24, 2020, 7:36 AM

MotoGP is making a second visit to the Jerez circuit in Spain for the Andalusian Grand Prix on July 24-26. Here’s the reasoning behind the name of the race and why MotoGP has had to resort to double headers at the same track.

Following a thrilling start to the coronavirus-delayed MotoGP season with the Spanish Grand Prix, the paddock will stay at Jerez for the second round of the campaign.

All eyes will be on Marc Marquez as the reigning world champion makes a heroic effort to compete in a grand prix just days after undergoing a surgery on his right arm.

Alex Rins and Cal Crutchlow, who also suffered injuries during the previous weekend, have also been declared fit to race in the Andalusian GP.

Injuries for the above trio of riders means Fabio Quartararo will be the favourite for victory aboard the Petronas Yamaha.

Why is MotoGP racing at the same track twice?

The MotoGP calendar has had to undergo multiple changes in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The original season opener in Qatar featured only Moto2 and Moto3 classes, while German, Dutch, Finnish, British, Australian, Japanese and Italian GPs were all called off.

In response to the spread of the virus, MotoGP released a 13-round calendar that runs entirely in Europe, although the series is still aiming to hold flyaway events later in the year.

Given the situation, it was easier for MotoGP to host multiple events at the same venue, and the support from the government in Spain made it possible to hold a double header at Jerez.

MotoGP’s strategy emulates that of Formula 1, which also kickstarted its 2020 campaign with back-to-back races at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

What is Andalusia?

Andalusia is one of the 17 autonomous communities that together constitute Spain. Located in the southern part of the country, Andalusia is further divided into eight provinces, one of which is Cadiz - the home to the Jerez circuit.

Why is it called the Andalusia Grand Prix?

Since each MotoGP race must carry a different name, the second event at Jerez has been christened after the autonomous community in which Jerez is located. This is no different to how the second F1 race at the Red Bull Ring was called the Styrian Grand Prix.

A typical MotoGP season consists of several races in Spain and each of them carry a different name. For example the race at Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona is known by the name Catalan Grand Prix.

Will MotoGP be racing at other venues twice?

Yes, the 2020 MotoGP calendar features several double headers. Red Bull Ring, Misano Motorland Aragon and Valencia will all host two races on back-to-back weekends. The 2020 MotoGP calendar can be found below.

Will MotoGP be doing anything differently to the Spanish Grand Prix?

No, the Andalusian Grand Prix will be run as per the exact same format as last week’s event. Four practice sessions will be followed by a two-part qualifying. The race will start at 2pm CEST on Sunday.

Revised 2020 MotoGP calendar:

Date Event Venue
March 8 Qatar Qatar - Moto2 and Moto3 only Losail
July 19 Spain Spain Jerez
July 26 Spain Andalusia Jerez
August 9 Czech Republic Czech Republic Brno
August 16 Austria Austria Red Bull Ring
August 23 Austria Styria Red Bull Ring
September 13 San Marino San Marino Misano
September 20 San Marino Emilia-Romagna Misano
September 27 Spain Catalunya Barcelona
October 11 France France Le Mans
October 18 Spain Aragon Motorland Aragon
October 25 Spain Teruel Motorland Aragon
November 8 Spain Europe Ricardo Tormo
November 15 Spain Valencia  Ricardo Tormo
MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Andalusian GP?

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice

Andalusia MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in first practice
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Andalusian GP
Author Rachit Thukral

